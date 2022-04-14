HEB worker pays grandma's groceries bill: "She made me cry happy tears"

A young HEB worker decided to pay more than $100 for a family's groceries after the grandmother trying to buy them realized that there wasn't enough money in her account to cover for the bill.

What are the details?

Maria Balboa is employed as a bagger at the HEB located in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is a college student working part-time, and her recent kind initiative left a grandmother struggling to pay for her groceries in tears of joy.

As she was bagging a woman's groceries, she suddenly noticed the customer didn't have enough money to pay for them. The woman had two little boys with her.

Unfortunately, when Maria checked her SNAP card, she saw that the grandmother only had $19 left, so she couldn't afford to get all the groceries in her cart.

"She was going to put the groceries back and take instead a couple of items she needed for dinner that night. I asked what the remaining total was, and she told me it was $137," Maria shared, according to Sunnyskyz.

That was when a kind impulse took over. Maria felt she couldn't just leave the struggling grandmother without her supplies. She felt sure that it was the right thing to pay for the grandmother's groceries, and when she stopped and thought about it some more, she was fully convinced that it was the fair solution.

"At that moment, I felt it was God telling me to pay for those groceries, a chill in my fingertips. After I talked with one of my friends, she told me, 'Yeah, that was God," Maria recalls.

The grandmother refused the kind offer in the beginning but eventually accepted when Maria insisted that she truly wanted to help her out.

So, the worker paid the full bill.

"$137 was quite a bit for me that day, but I knew I would get it back on payday, and maybe she wouldn't," Maria said.

What happened next?

Maria saw her action as something usual and went on with her day. However, her initiative didn't end on that day. When she arrived for her next shift, she immediately got called to the manager's office. Maria got worried on hearing about it, thinking she might be in trouble.

As it turns out, the grateful grandmother had filled out a survey, and the heartwarming words had reached Maria's manager.

While filling up the survey, the grandmother gave more details about her financial difficulties. She is currently responsible for her two grandkids and also working to keep them away from foster care.

"I was ashamed for not having enough money, and she insisted on paying for them. Today, she made me cry happy tears from the heart. Thank you for your kindness. My grandkids and I have pulled through since January. It's been tough, but God put this young lady in the bagging area. I wish I could have gotten her name," the grandmother wrote.

Maria was very touched by this note and felt that her action truly meant something.

Mark Moeller, the store manager, reimbursed her for the food bill, and she also got a basket of groceries as a tasty bonus for being supportive and compassionate.

"We can't teach someone to have heart," her manager added.

Maria shared what took place in a post on social media, reminding everyone how much it means to always be aware of other people's struggles and help when you can.

"I was grateful for their kindness as well as to the lady for writing the survey. Her words made me realize that small things like paying for groceries can help people in ways we don't know. Always do a good deed and be kind if you can. It could be something as simple as holding the door open for a stranger or complimenting them. Good things always come back in ways we may not realize. Be good to the people around you because you never know what someone else might have going on," Maria concluded.

