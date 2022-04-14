Woman wins $10 million after stranger bumps into her: "I kept thinking this can't be right"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfguN_0f9GJhH800
Photo credit: Pexels

A California woman now looks back on her encounter with a rude customer as the best thing that's ever happened to her.

The person bumped into her just as she was buying her scratch-off tickets. The unusual interaction ended up with the woman winning $10 million.

What are the details?

LaQuedra Edwards went to a Vons Supermarket located in Los Angeles County. While she was there, she headed for the Lottery Scratchers vending machine and put $40 in it.

Just when she was going to start choosing which tickets she wanted, "some rude person" bumped straight into her.

What followed left her so surprised that she still has a hard time believing it, even now.

The impact from the stranger as he bumped into her made the woman accidentally push a wrong number on the vending machine. So, the next thing she knew, a $30 ticket dropped down, one she had not intended to buy at all.

"He bumped into me, didn't say a thing, and simply walked out the door," Edwards said.

She got annoyed not only because someone had bumped into her and didn't apologize or care but also because most of her money was now gone on just one Lottery ticket instead of getting her usual favorites at a lower price.

The feeling of disappointment didn't last long, though.

As she got into her car, the woman started scratching her $30 ticket. It was the one she was accidentally pushed into buying. In a matter of seconds, she discovered that the game's top $10-million prize was hers. She had just won.

"At first, I didn't believe it, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down," Edwards shared, according to Sunnyskyz.

So, she pulled over and checked it very carefully to avoid getting the wrong idea.

"I pulled over, looked at it again, scanned it with my app, and I just kept thinking this can't be right," she added.

Someone who had made her so irritated had actually helped her get rich and have the top prize.

"I'm still in shock. I remember when I found out how much I won, I said, 'I'm rich!'" the woman said.

The Vons store where Edwards won the prize also received a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket that the woman didn't even intend to purchase on that day.

Sources:

https://static.www.calottery.com/-/media/Project/calottery/PWS/Press-Releases/2022/APR-2022/Tarzana-10-million-Scratchers-Win-4-1-22W.pdf?rev=89c4f7e4bbc74f029e43b5630f0aa4f3&hash=DC3B28DC89A4E50EFD4C8185C98D645E

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/4615/Woman-Accidentally-Wins-10-Million-On-Scratch-Off-Ticket-After-Stranger-Bumps-Into-Her

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# san francisco# california# lottery# win# happy

Comments / 7

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
49758 followers

More from Amy Christie

Chattanooga, TN

Mandy, the cat, gets bravery plaque: "She decided to help her owner before herself"

On Friday, the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department from Chattanooga, TN, presented a unique distinction. Mandy, the cat, received a special plaque for her dedication and will to help her owner.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Widow finds hope after loss: "I will always love Mike, but David lets me do that"

April Katherman-Redgrave was a teenager when she met her first husband, Mike. They married and had two sons, and the family lived a happy life until the San Jose police officer passed away in an accident.

Read full story
1 comments
Provo, UT

Mom of 8 is a CEO and basketball coach: "Work, kindness, and God will get you through anything"

A mom of eight has managed to stay on top of her family's schedule. And she is not a stay-at-home mom either. Amanda Barker loves a good challenge, and switching between CEO responsibilities, 3-hour training as a baseball coach, meditating, studying the scripture, and bonding with all her kids brings her happiness and makes her feel fulfilled.

Read full story
1 comments

Mom posts Hail Mary at 5 a.m., stranger helps son: "She set our trip off on the right foot"

A woman acted on a kind impulse after seeing an online post written by a mom who was going on vacation with her family in Mexico. This act of kindness left the whole family feeling grateful, just when they thought their plans would have to be canceled.

Read full story
18 comments

Little brother overwhelmed on seeing sister: "His hug is fierce yet gentle, so beautiful"

Photo credit: @Aqualady6666/ Twitter video screenshot. When siblings meet, there can be all kinds of funny or unexpected reactions. This time, a little brother was so touched by seeing his tiny sister that he started crying.

Read full story
21 comments
Elgin, TX

Teen who lost truck in tornado gets new ride: "May your blessings multiply"

Photo credit: brucelowrie/ Facebook video screenshot. A Texas teenager whose red truck was severely damaged in a tornado got an amazing gift to save him from walking long distances. His family also got help for other expenses brought on by the severe weather.

Read full story
3 comments
San Mateo, CA

Mountain lion cub needs bottle feeding after losing mom: "Prayers for sweet Rose"

Photo credit: oaklandzoo/ Facebook video screenshot. As they were exploring San Mateo, California, a group of hikers suddenly spotted a mountain lion cub. It didn't look like the cub was doing well, and there was no trace of mom, so the hikers notified the wildlife experts.

Read full story
11 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Patient asks nurse to raise her son: "She felt at peace; she knew I was the one"

Photo credit: CBS Evening News/ YouTube video screenshot. When Tricia Somers found out about her diagnosis, she went through emotions that no mother wants to take in. As soon as she knew her cancer was terminal, she was forced to think about who would be left to take care of her son.

Read full story
15 comments
Senatobia, MS

Homeless teen reunited with dog he had to leave in shelter: "He lived under a bridge"

A homeless young man had to surrender his dog after realizing he couldn't provide for her anymore. So, he took his dog to an animal shelter in Mississippi, and they were parted.

Read full story
62 comments
Dallas, TX

Man builds wildlife refuge for late wife: "I couldn't walk away; if I'm here, she's here"

A man who lives in Nova Scotia decided to transform his whole property and convert it into a sanctuary for wild animals. His gesture comes as a way to honor his wife, who passed away.

Read full story
3 comments
Meridian, ID

Boy sells lemonade to raise money for animals: "I wanted them to be happy"

A little boy who lives in Idaho decided it was time to do more for animals. He wished to contribute so they could have enough supplies and food and never be hungry or sad again.

Read full story
9 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Officers help homeless man on cold night: "You taking me to jail? No, we're going to Ross"

Photo credit: Phoenix Police Department/ Facebook video screenshot. On a cold night in Phoenix, two police officers happened to pass by a homeless man. They checked on him as he was sitting quietly just outside a PNC Bank.

Read full story
80 comments
Corpus Christi, TX

HEB worker pays grandma's groceries bill: "She made me cry happy tears"

A young HEB worker decided to pay more than $100 for a family's groceries after the grandmother trying to buy them realized that there wasn't enough money in her account to cover for the bill.

Read full story
4 comments

Dogs find out restaurant gives free meals, wait for their turn: "It fills my soul"

Gerardo Ortiz remembers how his mother always told him to help everyone in need. So, as soon as a hungry dog showed up close to his restaurant, hoping for a little snack, Ortiz didn't do what many people would be tempted.

Read full story
87 comments
Palatine, IL

Uncle with Down Syndrome bonds with sister's kids: "He's so soft and gentle and quiet"

Photo credit: inthisopenbook/ Instagram video screenshot. Matthew Rhodes, 22, makes his niece and nephew laugh as he plays with them, sings, and bottle feeds them when needed. Their bond is unique, and it keeps growing each day.

Read full story
11 comments

Mom cooks meal for 5 for less than $2: "I show our children it's possible to eat well on a budget"

A mom has learned how to cook tasty meals that cost under $2 for all her family. Her shopping habits have turned into a significant way to save money, and she hasn't sacrificed healthy options for it either.

Read full story
137 comments

Mother's reply to son feeling guilty about his own mom passing away: "You are how she remains in this world"

A young man was feeling very guilty for losing his mother. He thought it was all his fault and that he had taken her away from the rest of the family. That's when another mom stepped in and explained to him in a touching way why he shouldn't feel like that.

Read full story
5 comments

Ill customer gets food delivery 14 mins before closing time: "I'd like to give each employee a little forehead kiss"

A man who needed to have his meal delivered placed an order almost at the end of a shift for restaurant workers. He hadn't been feeling well that day, and he was half expecting his order to be canceled. However, he was surprised by a very kind note, an extra crunchy meal, and free bread added.

Read full story
185 comments

Woman on meal at Michelin restaurant: "Maybe the staff ran out of food or confused our table with their ex-lover's"

Geraldine DeRuiter wanted to try out the menu at an Italian restaurant that had received a Michelin star. And her experience was so unusual that she decided to tell all the details and show what the courses looked like.

Read full story
470 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy