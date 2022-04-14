Woman wins $10 million after stranger bumps into her: "I kept thinking this can't be right"

A California woman now looks back on her encounter with a rude customer as the best thing that's ever happened to her.

The person bumped into her just as she was buying her scratch-off tickets. The unusual interaction ended up with the woman winning $10 million.

What are the details?

LaQuedra Edwards went to a Vons Supermarket located in Los Angeles County. While she was there, she headed for the Lottery Scratchers vending machine and put $40 in it.

Just when she was going to start choosing which tickets she wanted, "some rude person" bumped straight into her.

What followed left her so surprised that she still has a hard time believing it, even now.

The impact from the stranger as he bumped into her made the woman accidentally push a wrong number on the vending machine. So, the next thing she knew, a $30 ticket dropped down, one she had not intended to buy at all.

"He bumped into me, didn't say a thing, and simply walked out the door," Edwards said.

She got annoyed not only because someone had bumped into her and didn't apologize or care but also because most of her money was now gone on just one Lottery ticket instead of getting her usual favorites at a lower price.

The feeling of disappointment didn't last long, though.

As she got into her car, the woman started scratching her $30 ticket. It was the one she was accidentally pushed into buying. In a matter of seconds, she discovered that the game's top $10-million prize was hers. She had just won.

"At first, I didn't believe it, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down," Edwards shared, according to Sunnyskyz.

So, she pulled over and checked it very carefully to avoid getting the wrong idea.

"I pulled over, looked at it again, scanned it with my app, and I just kept thinking this can't be right," she added.

Someone who had made her so irritated had actually helped her get rich and have the top prize.

"I'm still in shock. I remember when I found out how much I won, I said, 'I'm rich!'" the woman said.

The Vons store where Edwards won the prize also received a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket that the woman didn't even intend to purchase on that day.

Sources:

https://static.www.calottery.com/-/media/Project/calottery/PWS/Press-Releases/2022/APR-2022/Tarzana-10-million-Scratchers-Win-4-1-22W.pdf?rev=89c4f7e4bbc74f029e43b5630f0aa4f3&hash=DC3B28DC89A4E50EFD4C8185C98D645E

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/4615/Woman-Accidentally-Wins-10-Million-On-Scratch-Off-Ticket-After-Stranger-Bumps-Into-Her