Man adopts tree frog found in lettuce: "He's been living in the fridge for several days"

A man who lives in California got an awesome surprise a few days after he bought groceries at the local store. He discovered a little frog in his romaine lettuce and has been looking after it ever since.

In the beginning, he felt bad about setting the frog loose when it was so cold outside, but now they're friends, and the frog has adventures and quests around his house.

From checking out the doors to looking at the shower curtains, Tony the frog has no dull times ahead.

What are the details?

A tiny little guest was waiting in the fridge as Simon Curtis went to get his romaine lettuce. On discovering the small frog, he was puzzled as to what he should do to help it.

So, he headed online and created a thread for his new friend where he described the moment when they first met.

"I found the cutest frog in [...] my romaine lettuce tonight- it's too cold to set him outside, but he's been living in the fridge for several days now- does anyone know what I should do?" his first post said about the tiny frog he decided to call Tony.

The post got no less than 1,000 replies from concerned people who gave suggestions on how to look after Tony.

After checking out all the advice he got, Simon decided it would be best to keep Tony inside.

"Back in the fridge till it warms up? He's hopping and well, and I bought this lettuce four days ago; he's so adorable. Any advice will be appreciated," he added.

Simon continued to update the online community on how Tony was doing, and that's how he got many people concerned for him and keen on seeing him thrive.

Then Tony escaped from the fridge, likely curious about his new environment. After carefully searching the whole house, Simon found him sitting cheerfully on top of a door frame.

"I found him," he shared in a later post.

"And he just lets me hold him," he said in an emotional post showing how he bonded with the frog.

In the messages that followed, Curtis revealed that he had a talk with Mark Howery, who is the Senior Wildlife Diversity Biologist at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. He identified Tony as a green tree frog and told Curtis more about the right menu for him.

And then Tony decided to go on a new adventure around the house. He was found in the shower this time, possibly interested in the shampoos or the shower curtains.

Unsure of whether he should release Tony or keep him at home, Curtis made an online poll with over 87,000 people chiming in, according to Sunnyskyz.

After he got the results, Curtis went with the majority score and made a trip to the store. He upgraded his home so Tony could feel safe and cherished there.

And the little frog "seems to love" the place, as the man revealed.

"Moved him to the bathroom, the lighting there isn't as harsh, and there isn't as much activity," Curtis explained.

He also consulted with a specialist before making the final decision to have Tony with him permanently.

"After consulting with Dr. Jonathan Kolby and learning about the best practices in a scenario like mine, I have decided to keep Tony," Curtis said.

Did you ever discover a little visitor like Tony after your groceries trips? Would you keep a unique friend like him?

Sources:

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/blog/3370/Man-Finds-Frog-In-His-Lettuce-Decides-To-Take-Care-Of-It-And-Posts-Updates

https://twitter.com/simoncurtis/status/1473146877709324289

https://twitter.com/simoncurtis/status/1473340399871836162