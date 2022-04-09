Mini horse gets a lot of love and glitter pedicures from his best friend: "Black is worth his weight in gold"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Omfqi_0f4cEhwc00
Photo credit: linelaagasken/ Instagram video screenshot

A little girl's friendship with Black, the mini horse, has moved people around the world. The caring bond they have formed grows stronger each day as the little girl and her horse gain confidence and surpass new obstacles together.

What are the details?

Ella Solvang-Laagasken, who lives in Norway, loves to play, ride, and look after Black, her miniature horse. She grooms his mane, helps out with stable work, and is patient enough even to give the pony glitter pedicures.

"She is a unique girl with a special bond with animals," Line Laagasken, Ella's mom, shared with The Epoch Times.

Ella's family found Black online, and at the time, they didn't know if the little girl was going to like horses or not. Line and Thomas, her husband, traveled to see Black and immediately bought him once they had a chance to see him.

"It was love at first sight. Before he came, we painted one of the horseboxes pink, the color decided by Ella," Line said.

And when Ella met the horse, she was so happy that she greeted the miniature pony with a huge hug and immediately began brushing him.

Black and Ella have since become best friends, and the little girl includes the horse in all her favorite activities.

"Ella takes him on walks; they play shop or have a tea party in the garden. Their favorite thing is [...] horseback riding with me, Thomas, and the horses. She loves walking around with Black, [...]. He follows her, enjoys her, and clearly [...] wants her attention," the mother added.

Black and Ella make each other more confident each day. The horse's personality often comes into play as he usually behaves "like a dog," follows his family everywhere, walks loose, or comes to say "hi" at one of the windows.

Ella's mom has shared the special friendship on social media, and the online community has built a strong attachment to this friendship that goes on surprising with tenderness, patience, and constant devotion.

"[Black is] worth his weight in gold. We love him so much," Line concluded.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/6-year-old-girl-develops-a-special-bond-with-mini-horse-cares-for-him-in-the-sweetest-way_4236971.html

https://www.instagram.com/linelaagasken/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb4OZT3DTij/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcA1StkDtmD/

