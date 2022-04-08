Brooklyn, NY

Teacher walking to school meets kind stranger: "He wanted to pay for the kids' treats"

Amy Christie

A stranger's selfless action touched a New York City teacher as she was on her way to school. The woman was carrying supplies and boxes of doughnuts and headed for the Brooklyn school where she gives classes.

That's when a stranger stopped her. What they talked about brightened her day, and she found herself amazed at the way kindness just popped up with no warning, pointing to the good side of things.

What are the details?

Maria Iorlano is a teacher in Brooklyn who was touched by a random act of kindness that went beyond words and showed her there is so much goodwill all around. Her morning changed entirely after she met a generous man who wanted to make a difference and help out with treats for her students.

"An amazing thing happened to me this morning. I was walking to my school, arms full of classroom supplies and doughnuts for my students, when a man approached with a gentle 'excuse me, miss,' to get my attention," the teacher wrote on social media.

The stranger who suddenly stopped her wasn't lost, and he didn't need any directions. Instead, what he told her showed the teacher people still care even when you don't know them personally.

"I pulled my headphones, expecting a question about the nearest train station or open deli. Instead, he asked me if I was a teacher, and I said yes. Then he asked me if the doughnuts were for my students, and I said yes," the post went on.

And that's when kindness came into the picture. The man didn't hesitate to contribute to the cost of the treats.

"This man then proceeded to place $50 on the doughnut boxes in my arms. He told me he wanted to pay for the kids' treats, and then he thanked me," the teacher added.

The woman was moved by his initiative and realized that every positive action makes a difference.

"I wish I had found the right words. To ask his name, to shake his hand. To show my gratitude instead of [...] babbling a string of 'thank yous' as I watched him walk away," the woman continued.

As she watched him go, she was filled with a sense of amazement and, at the same time, understood that it's not only grand gestures that matter. Random goodwill can make each day wonderful too.

"He turned back and waved, reminding me I had been talking to my mom just before our interaction. I put my headphones back and told her what happened as I walked to my school the rest of the way," the woman said.

The teacher posted the story online, hoping that, even though at the time she was too surprised to react, maybe she could still thank him wholeheartedly and let him know the kids loved the treats too.

"I hope this gentleman sees this and takes joy from knowing his random act of kindness will [...] make a bunch of middle school kids in the Bronx very happy," she concluded.

