From homeless shelter to high-achiever: "Restart button for my life"

Amy Christie

A man from Kentucky lost his family and house and had to struggle with homelessness until he decided to change his life. He worked hard, had high grades in school, and continued his inspiring journey by becoming a valedictorian.

Now he is a civil engineer and is adding chapters to his book describing the amazing transformation from homelessness to high achievements.

What are the details?

Griffin Furlong changed his opinion on life when he lost his mother. He was only a little boy back then, and everything he believed in was turned upside down.

"It made me think about what eternity meant, and I learned that life was very, very fragile," he shared with The Epoch Times.

A few months after that, the family had to deal with financial hardship too.

Griffin's father lost his job after his mother died, and he had to file for unemployment.

"He wanted to watch over us, that was his main priority, and that's what I commend him for today. But we went through our retirement accounts; it was a slow depletion of our money and our mental and emotional wellbeing," he said.

The family had to move away from the house they were renting and downgraded to an apartment. After that, they went to live with Griffin's maternal grandmother and sometimes "bounced around" friends' couches on different days.

During that time, Griffin found peace while playing baseball in the Little League. He recalls writing "Never Give Up" with a pen in his baseball cap.

When his dad gave up on his car because he had no money for the upkeep, things only got more complicated.

"Life was changing, and I knew it changed for the worse when we finally ended up in a hotel with a little money. That led us into the homeless shelters," Griffin said.

Eventually, Griffin ended up living with his family at Wayside Christian Mission homeless shelter, located in downtown Louisville. He remembers feeling like a caveman and keeping count of the days on the wall. The rats, the mold, the lack of proper heating, and the thin mattresses left memories etched in his past.

The boy felt like an outcast every time he went to classes. He rarely had clean clothes to wear and was the only one who had to live in a homeless shelter. However, he never told any of his teachers that he no longer had a home.

Despite the hardships surrounding him, Griffin decided to take a positive approach to what he could still do.

"I realized that everything was based on my mindset; if I were to view the world in [...] a positive way, the world would be good … if I chose to be negative, to allow circumstances to define who I was instead of having me define who I was, well, I wouldn't make it out anywhere," he explained.

Life got better when Griffin and his family had the chance to leave the shelter and move to a hotel.

At the same time, his paternal grandmother contacted them. She had been sending them money from time to time, but now she had decided to take her grandsons to live with her.

To this day, Griffin feels that moving with her was "the restart button for my life."

He got straight A grades, and his older brother told him, "If you keep getting all A's, you can be valedictorian."

And Griffin focused on it, "I made this pact to change my life, the more I realized that my input was my output."

Right before graduating high school Griffin had another difficult moment when he found out his family was behind with rent, and his girlfriend's family gave him housing. He didn't miss one essay deadline or any exams through all the ordeals, and he kept up with his college applications. When he found out he was his class valedictorian, he understood that he could do anything he set his heart on.

And his brother's girlfriend helped him get to college in an unexpected way.

"She was like, 'Hey, I think a story about this could help you get a scholarship.' She was persistent enough, so I agreed. The next day [...] I wake up, and my face is on the TV. It was honestly unreal," Griffin said.

The coverage changed his life forever. He got a scholarship and a fundraiser, and he enrolled in the engineering program at Florida State University.

He always struggled to get better; he earned internships and did the best he could to get outstanding results.

"I was not shocked I graduated college, and I wasn't shocked that I was magna cum laude because I knew the effort I put in," he said.

He is still firmly convinced that it was his mindset that took him so far and enabled him to build a great future.

"If I'd made a choice back in the homeless shelter not to care, not do my work, just sit around, then my path would have been completely different. I would have hung around people who thought the same way; I probably wouldn't have graduated," Griffin said.

The way to write your own journey is never to stop learning and always be willing to start again. Keeping the glass-half-full way of thinking made all the difference for Griffin.

"To do anything, you have to learn how to do it; education is [...] the best investment you make for your long-term plans," he concluded.

