Free rides in "couch bikes" soothe senior loneliness: "Joyous memories out in the open, fresh air"

Photo credit: Cycling Without Age Scotland 2022/ YouTube video screenshot

All across the world, volunteers are teaming up to help seniors enjoy the outdoors and have more friends. They support the elderly and people with disabilities to get out and socialize more.

Cycling Without Age is slowly reemerging with special rides after the restrictions, and seniors couldn't be more pleased with the amazing trips.

What are the details?

The group of volunteers who power Cycling Without Age is out and about again, and the way they improve seniors' well-being is beyond words.

It all started in Denmark when two kind people who wanted to support the elderly in their community tried to come up with a way to have them enjoy bicycles again.

In their initiative to help the less able people and the seniors have fun outside, they created a bike that included a bench for two persons at the front, so passengers could sit and relax while checking out the view.

Things have moved on fast since then, and now there are 2,700 chapters of their group all over the world, and they use more than 3,700 of the original bikes, according to Good News Network.

And the benefits are easy to see on the faces of all the people who get to try a ride and feel the breeze and fresh air along with the smell of flowers and the colors of each season. Interesting conversations spark up on every ride, and socializing is at its best.

The group has started offering rides in Scotland, too, in some of the most beautiful regions with spectacular views all around.

Volunteers enjoy the sights as well, and their hearts are full because they are giving their time and receiving so many warm smiles and happy memories in return.

The seniors who go on these rides don't have to pay anything, but making a bike with a unique bench costs about $13,000. However, this hasn't been a hurdle for the one-of-a-kind movement.

"The powerful thing about these bike rides is that they tie people and stories together to create new relationships - and social connectedness and close relationships are [...] important for longevity and quality of life," Ole Kassow, the founder of the group, explained.

"Storytelling and building relationships is the glue that holds this initiative together by bringing all generations together to share experiences and create joyous memories out in the open, fresh air," Kassow concluded.

Cycling Without Age has reached places such as the Chicago suburbs, Togo, Malaysia, and Littleton, Colorado. It is currently represented in 52 countries and is on the move to add some more.

Hopefully, this heartwarming activity reaches every corner of the world so no one is forced to be inside, far from flowers, birds, and the wonderful place that nature can be at any age.

Sources:

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/cycling-without-age-scotland-rides-again/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77N_21h-k-k

https://www.facebook.com/cyclingwithoutage/posts/3227317270888893

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

