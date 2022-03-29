22-year-old woman raises teen sister after parents pass away: "I love my life with her"

Hunter Nelson is a 22-year-old who has decided to take on parent responsibilities for her younger half-sister, Gracie Nelson, a high school sophomore. They both live in Kentucky and are building a happy life together even though they no longer have their parents with them.

The college senior is convinced that giving her sister an opportunity to fully enjoy her teenage years is worth every sacrifice they need to make and is excited about what the future holds for both of them.

What are the details?

"I knew she was facing difficulties with her life at home, and I felt the need to make sure Gracie's life after her mom's passing was as normal as possible," Hunter shared with The Epoch Times.

The older sister felt that she could protect Gracie and avoid her having to deal with "grown-up decisions" from a young age. Their parents' health issues and addiction eventually led to the girls only having each other.

Hunter also "felt no one in her mom's family" could help Grace lead a happy and fulfilling life.

Though she admitted that she didn't realize how many challenges she would meet on the way at the time she took up the guardianship, Hunter is convinced they can navigate through them all together.

"I love my life with her. I love her like a sister, and [...] my child. But I sometimes mourn the life I will never get back and what could have been my early 20s," she said.

Hunter used to live five hours away from Gracie, and they spent all their holidays together. After they lost their parents, Gracie moved in with her, and Hunter is documenting their daily life on social media. Their videos show an ever-growing bond and affection in all they do.

"I protect her like a mother and emotionally support her like a sister. She [...] supports me like a sister and looks up to me as her guardian [...], and I think that's sweet," Hunter said.

On school days, Hunter gets up early and cooks lunch before taking Gracie to school at 8 a.m. Then, she drives an hour to get to college. Most days, Gracie also plays basketball or practices cheerleading.

"If it's a game day, after school, I make dinner, and she gets ready, we eat, and then leave for the game. On practice days, I drop her off, make dinner, pick her up, and then we eat dinner. By the time all that is over with, we are ready for bed!"

Are there any challenges to being such a young guardian?

One of the huge challenges Hunter has to deal with is being taken seriously. Not by Gracie but by school staff. However, she is pleased that the situation has improved after she was very "assertive."

People are also surprised when they hear about their story and how Gracie accepted to fill in a parent's role.

"Their first words are usually, 'Oh! Wow.' Then they usually ask how I did that and tell me something similar they've heard of," Hunter said.

"I am thrilled that Gracie lives with me, even though it can be difficult at times. I am happy she is [...] healthy, physically and emotionally, in my home. I am so excited to see where the future takes her," Hunter concluded.

