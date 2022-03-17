Lord, bless this house: Ohio family moves into 1903 church

A family of seven from Ohio got a unique chance to transform a local church into their home. It took a lot of creativity to bring results, but the outcome can't fail to amaze.

What are the details?

The new family residence has pews in the dining room and in the home-schooling areas. The family's kitchen sink is the baptismal font.

38-year-old Matt Gray and his 39-year old wife, Kristen, paid $50,000 for the former Pleasant Hill Church of God.

The old church is located in the village of Pleasant Hill, and their project started out with a wish to live in a place where their kids wouldn't have to cross several roads each time they were headed for school. As soon as they heard their local church was moving, they didn't think twice.

The Grays have three daughters and three sons, and all the family jumped aboard this unique project that would end up reshaping all their lives.

They needed five months to turn the former church into a one-of-a-kind family home. The outside was painted in black, and four bedrooms were built. They also added three bathrooms to complete the building and make it comfortable.

When asked what the best thing was about living in the old church, Kristen couldn't stop at just one thing. Everything captured their imagination, and the kids couldn't be happier living there.

Family time is highly valued, and Kristen is thrilled that the size of the building allowed them to create a special kitchen where they could all cook together, she shared with The New York Post.

Other perks include unique office spaces and a gym area.

Giving back

The building had previously been designed to serve as a parking lot, but now it has a new purpose without getting torn apart. The timing, their finances, and the way they found out about it felt to the Grays like so much more than a random happening.

"In a way that only God himself could orchestrate," the family got involved in redoing the building, and their journey is still touching everyone else living in the community.

Even though they have transformed the church and now see it as their home, the family still wishes to allow members of their community to come over for bible study. They also intend to designate parts of the building as a food bank.

Matt Gray is convinced the little town is full of kind people, and the Grays simply want to help with what they can and "do things the right way."

Sources:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDgGBPyHa8U

https://nypost.com/2022/02/24/inside-the-church-an-ohio-family-made-its-home/