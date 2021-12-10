60 visitors snowed in for three days at a pub: “Shut the world out for a weekend”

Sixty people went to have a party at a UK pub, but snowdrifts and a power outage turned the party into a three-day stay. Even though their time got a lot longer than they’d bargained for, no one was upset.

The party-goers loved their stay and got a chance to escape for a few days, relax, and have a good time.

What are the details?

Sixty revelers planned to have a wonderful time partying in the highest pub in the UK, but snow and electrical outages had surprises in store. They ended up staying there for three whole days, but the time wasn’t wasted.

They enjoyed tabletop games, trivia, an Oasis cover band; they sang Christmas carols and had plenty of treats to make everyone smile, according to Good News Network.

The guests appreciated every minute they could be far away from ordinary life.

“They’re all in good spirits, they’re all eating and drinking well,” Andrew Hields, co-owner of the Tan Hill Pub, shared with CNN.

The pub is located in Swaledale, in northeast England, in the Yorkshire Dales. It’s been built at 1,732 feet above sea level, making it the highest sitting pub.

There are three roads leading to the pub, and Storm Arwen completely covered two of them in snowdrifts. A fallen powerline blocked the only road out, so the guests extended their stay and spread the good cheer.

Tan Hill did have a camping area, but the storm destroyed it along with some tents already put up, so the staff prepared beds for everyone inside the pub. The employees and the guests took this chance to bond in a “life-changing experience,” and they are convinced that the unusual circumstances allowed them to get to know “wonderful people.”

“You guys have been amazing! You’ve worked never-ending shifts to keep us well fed and watered. We will never forget this extraordinary experience,” Becky Longthorp, one of the guests, wrote on social media after getting back home.

Tan Hill has been through such bad weather before, so the owners revealed that they set to work as soon as they heard the storm warning and stocked up on water and food. As an added advantage, the outage that blocked the third road didn’t affect the pub’s electricity, so the guests had no issues relaxing and shutting the world out for a while.