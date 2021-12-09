Unusually high temperatures expected in the Dallas-Fort Worth area: “25 degrees above normal”

High temperatures are about to hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area. And it’s not just a bit warmer; the temperatures we are about to experience will likely set new records.

The National Weather Service reported exceedingly warm temperatures for the following two days.

What are the details?

The expected temperatures will start in the high 70s and could even get to the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.

“Temperatures will rise to 80+ degree highs on Thursday and Friday. DFW’s record highs are 79, 84, and the forecast gives highs of 81, 85 for Thursday and Friday. Waco’s record highs are 82 and 80, and the forecast gives highs of 80 and 86,” according to the National Weather Service.

Having a warm December is not uncommon, but it might get so cozy that some records will be broken.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area had a record for high temperatures on December 9 last year, too, so we might be in a row. It’s been a long time since an 84-degree temperature was recorded for December 10, though. It happened nine decades ago, according to The Star-Telegram, so getting back to that will be an unusual occurrence indeed.

What can you expect during these warm days?

On Thursday and Friday, residents will likely see dry, breezy conditions, the weather service pointed out, and this could make grass fires west of Fort Worth, close to Stephenville, Cisco, Bowie, and Hamilton, more likely.

Friday and Saturday, the people living in east and south Dallas could experience rain and thunderstorms, including Canton, Mexia, and Temple, the outlet specifies.

“Some of the stronger storms could produce winds up to 50 mph, penny-size hail, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Showers and storms should leave the area by daybreak Saturday,” The National Weather Service added.

Warm weather will likely continue in North and Central Texas all next week, and it will get warmest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Temperatures will be about 25 degrees above normal for this time of year. There will be a low risk for showers and isolated storms on Wednesday and again on Thursday,” the outlet concluded.

What are your plans for the warm side of December?