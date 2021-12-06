Veteran and wife honored with white wedding they didn’t have: “Our prayers were answered”

Ulysses Dawson, a 95-year-old U.S Army veteran, and Lorrain, his wife, were the happiest couple on their 75th wedding anniversary. They finally got the white wedding they were always dreaming of.

They first tied the know over seven decades ago, but a traditional wedding was always postponed until now.

What are the details?

The retired truck driver Ulysses Dawson and his wife Lorraine, stay-at-home mom, are both born and raised in Virginia, according to The Epoch Times.

Lorraine wore a red suit, and Ulysses had his Army uniform in which he’d met her. There was no white dress, and they’d always wanted that. So, this year, their dream finally came true.

They had to postpone the date a few months so the oldest son could be there to give his mother away, but this will certainly be a moment the whole family will treasure for many years to come.

“My oldest daughter got the idea of a wedding because it was their 75th anniversary; 75 years is a big milestone. We went crazy from there,” Judy Meadows, 62, the couple’s daughter, shared with the outlet.

The special ceremony was officiated by a Dawson pastor, and a niece bought a beautiful white dress for her aunt, the first white gown she ever wore.

Ulysses had on a remake of his Army uniform from 1940.

“I thank God for it all. Our prayers were answered. The knot was tied right, and it’s still holding,” he said.

Even though their circumstances are different from how they started, with Lorraine needing a wheelchair or walker, the couple keeps the morning routine that’s been the secret of their happiness: morning coffee, followed by a kiss and an interesting conversation.

“They have never, ever been afraid to show affection to one another. They always gave us the best advice. They never treated anyone any different; they have always been fair to everyone,” Meadows concluded.