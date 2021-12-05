Teenagers push elderly woman in broken scooter up slope in the rain, cover her with umbrella

When an elderly woman’s scooter broke down on the street in Seminole County, Florida, she was convinced it would be very difficult to get back home.

As it happens, four teenagers saw when the scooter stopped working and didn’t hesitate to push it up a slope until reaching the woman’s house.

They also covered her with an umbrella while rain poured down on everyone around.

What are the details?

Katty Castro, the public relations representative for the Florida Living Independent Community, saw the kind action from the young men and posted photos so that all neighbors could see kindness is still an important value today, according to Sunnyskyz.

“This is a quiet neighborhood, and I was surprised to hear a commotion, laughs, and four gentlemen pushing one of my lady residents. It was a heavy storm in Florida. They were pushing her up the big slope toward her residence. They were so focused on helping regardless of the weather, and they were covering her with an umbrella, which showed more compassion,” Castro said for Fox News.

The teenagers kept up the effort and didn’t stop until the woman was safely home. They had to go about three-quarters of a mile and up a slope until they got to her residence.

“As a mom of teenagers, I want them to grow up like these ‘modern heroes,’ to make a difference each day. In these rough COVID times, let’s demonstrate compassion to one another,” Castro concluded, pointing out just how much it matters to care about the people around you and to always try and be helpful when you can.

You might need support and compassion too.