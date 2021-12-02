Man recovering from open-heart surgery gets $1 million from get-well card

A man who lives in Massachusetts was recovering after going through an open-heart surgery when luck came into his life.

He won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket given to him in a get-well card from his friends.

What are the details?

Alexander McLeish received a get-well card from his friend Larry after his heart surgery. Inside he found three scratch-off tickets, according to Sunnyskyz.

As he started scratching them, he had no idea that his life was about to change permanently. McLeish scratched the letters from the crossword ticket and got his first inkling of good luck. Those letters were actually his initials: A, W, and M.

Then he continued to match the letters to the words that the lottery ticket had as part of a game called $5,000,000 100X Cashword. Eventually, the word “heart” revealed itself on the final row of the puzzle.

And that’s how McLeish won the second top prize for the lottery game. He got $1 million in a few minutes!

“We double-checked it, triple-checked and quadruple-checked it because you want to make sure it’s real before you mention it to anybody. It was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this happened, you know?” McLeish said for the Boston Herald.

The Massachusetts State Lottery stated that there are just ten total prize winners for that specific amount, and the man’s odds to win $1 million were 1 in 1,008,000, as the outlet points out.

As it turns out, Larry is a particularly lucky friend to have around. This was not the first time he gave McLeish a lottery ticket that turned into a win. The first ticket was given when McLeish turned 60, and back then, he got $1,000.

McLeish said he would share the prize with his adult sons and hand over some of it to Larry.