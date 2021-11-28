Homeless cats and dogs get cozy beds out of old tires converted by dedicated artist

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuVOU_0d8DWkAk00
Amarildo Silva Filho, Caminhas Pets/ Good News Network

A Brazilian artist set out to add comfort and some kindness to the way homeless pets live.

Even if they don’t have a family yet, the cats and dogs who met him will surely sleep better and find comfort in their new beds.

The little beds come from old tires converted with kindness, love, and creativity.

What are the details?

Amarildo Silva Filho is an animal lover, an environmentalist, and an artist. He was inspired to start on a kindness initiative to improve the lives of homeless pets after he found a big pile of used tires in the neighborhood where he lives, as Good News Network reports.

Others may have seen only trash while looking at the old tires, but Silva Filho realized this was actually an opportunity to upcycle them and turn the tires into little treasures. And his idea certainly changed the lives of many stray cats and dogs.

Silva Filho first collected all the tires he could find. After that, he cleaned them meticulously and set out to transform them according to his artistic vision. The pet beds he came up with are surely worth the effort, and the pets who will be using them will be happier and have some cozy time.

The artist painted all the tires, then added mattresses to make the beds more comfortable. Each mattress was hand-sewn, and the colorful beds he made were immediately given to the local shelters.

And the beds became so popular that several pet owners got interested in buying the recycled alternatives. As demand kept increasing, the artist launched Caminhas Pets. He’s kept creating more cozy beds for pets and had sold over 6,000 beds to eco-conscious owners.

How does he do it?

To make each pet bed, Silva Filho cleans one tire, cuts the top using a jigsaw, uses plywood to cover the hole in the bottom. After that, he adds comfy cushions that he sews on himself. Each bed is painted and stenciled in pretty colors.

While retail sales have been supporting his efforts, most of his creations have been destined to help stray pets.

“The only way to do a great job is to love what you do,” he said for the outlet.

Amarildo has accomplished so much until now, and each homeless pet that has a cozy bed is surely grateful. And he intends to help as many as he can, changing the lives of homeless pets one at a time, with passion and dedication.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
DallasTexaspet bedsstraycat

Comments / 12

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
33444 followers

More from Amy Christie

Men get lost at sea for almost a month: “Nice break from everything”

Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni were headed for Mono Island in the Solomon Islands. They were sailing n a small, 23-foot Yamaha motorboat and had no clue that they were about to be left stranded for 29 days.

Read full story
Sterling Heights, MI

Officer pulls over elderly man for speeding, then sets up his TV: “The world needs more of this”

A police officer from Michigan pulled over an elderly driver for speeding, but the traffic stop turned into a kind action when the officer ended up helping him set up his new TV at home.

Read full story

Couple gives 322 gift cards in free meals to hospital workers: “Where’s the cheer and gratitude?”

A couple from Nelson, B.C., decided to show their appreciation for the city that’s been their home for almost two decades. Life in Nelson hasn’t been easy lately, so they bought hundreds of gift cards and sent them to the local hospital for each worker to have a free meal.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Bronx boy reads to shelter dogs, helps them get adopted faster: “I have hope for you”

A boy who lives in Bronx, New York, has gone above and beyond in his efforts to socialize shelter dogs and make them adoptable. He has been named ASPCA Kid of the Year because he wouldn’t let anything come between him and the dogs he reads to regularly.

Read full story

Son gets entire train to sing happy birthday to his mom: “She loved the impromptu singalong”

A creative son and his girlfriend surprised his mom on her birthday with a song she won’t forget anytime soon. Her son got the entire carriage on the London underground to join him, and the passengers were happy to add their voices to the Happy Birthday tune that made everyone smile.

Read full story

Dad turns life around for his daughter, finds out title of her essay: “It all changed on Valentine’s Day”

A father who was feeling ashamed about his past made the decision to change everything for his daughter. And the title of her SAT essay touched him and showed that his sacrifice was worth it and would be paid forward with kindness.

Read full story
52 comments
Colorado State

Colorado teen saves dad choking at dinner table: “No time to wait for an ambulance”

A Colorado teenager was awarded for his courage after using lifesaving skills learned in school to rescue his father after he choked while having dinner. The father was in distress after he heard a joke at the dinner table, and waiting for first responders to get there wasn’t an option. So, Aidan sprang into action and prevented a tragedy.

Read full story
3 comments

Man recovering from open-heart surgery gets $1 million from get-well card

A man who lives in Massachusetts was recovering after going through an open-heart surgery when luck came into his life. He won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket given to him in a get-well card from his friends.

Read full story

Blind hockey goalie plays on sighted team: “Like being one of the guys”

There’s nothing worse than having a teammate drop out last minute, and recreation league athletes have often seen it happen. So, when an ice hockey team was in dire need of a goaltender, the rescue came from an unlikely place. They got the first-ever blind goalie on the team, and the experience was outstanding.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida community steps in to help man accused of stealing diapers: “Thank you to everyone who cared”

Several people in a Florida city decided to help a father after the local police department posted photos showing him while taking diapers from Walmart. According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a father with two kids went shopping at Walmart. While there, the man tried to pay for the items in his cart, diapers, and wipes.

Read full story
6 comments

Online community raises $8,000 in a few hours to save cat’s life

Almost 200 online users came together to help a Florida woman save her pet’s life. The cat had been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition, but the community pitched in very fast so Ashton would be safe and healthy again.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

Florida man organizes fishing trips for fatherless kids: "Show them somebody loves them"

A Florida man has started a kindness initiative for helping kids without father figures to look up to. He now takes several kids on fun fishing trips. His nonprofit organization called Take a Kid Fishing Inc. is certainly spreading kindness and adding positive energy while changing one life at a time.

Read full story
7 comments

Opposing teams come together to celebrate Down Syndrome player’s first touchdown

Two New Mexico football teams with high school players ended up celebrating together when a player with Down Syndrome scored his first touchdown. As their coach put it, the team’s reaction showed how great sportsmanship could be, and the video footage captured the unique moments when the opposing teams bonded over the success.

Read full story

Deer jumps over fence, joins the fun on football game

A group of kids was out playing football when they suddenly realized someone else wanted to join the fun. An antlered stag no less jumped over the fence and headed over to the pitch.

Read full story
79 comments
Florida State

Wrong phone call starts two decades’ friendship between Florida woman and Rhode Island man

When Gladys Hankerson tried to reach her sister, who had her home in Maryland, she accidentally dialed the wrong number. And that mistake created a special connection, and it started a friendship that’s still going strong today.

Read full story
24 comments
Dallas, TX

Driver gives up his car to rescue another driver having a seizure: “I had to do something”

A brave motorist didn’t hesitate to sacrifice his own car to save another driver who was having a seizure. The incident took place on a highway in the Netherlands. Henry Temmermans, who lives in Nunspeet, was in his car, driving on the A28 highway, close to Harderwijk. It was Friday afternoon, and he was getting ready for a relaxing weekend when he suddenly spotted another car, according to Sunnyskyz.

Read full story
1 comments
Mobile County, AL

Woman awarded $2.1 million after suing Walmart for shoplifting accusation

A woman who stated she was wrongly taken into custody for shoplifting at a Walmart and then received threats once her case was dismissed has just got $2.1 million in damages. The ruling in favor of Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes was passed on Monday by a Mobile County jury.

Read full story

Lush Cosmetics CEO says goodbye to social media: “Time to stop scrolling”

The cosmetics retail company has decided to log off social media due to the impact it has on teen mental health. With over 900 stores worldwide and 10 million followers, Lush is stepping away from social media platforms in a move meant to show that care for its customers is the main consideration that goes into the business.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Deaf high school football team defies all odds: “Showing the world we can play”

The players on the football team at the California School for the Deaf have gone above and beyond all expectations. They have achieved an undefeated season!. For the first time ever in the history of the school, the Varsity football team won in the divisional championship game. The players were very motivated and energetic and went 11-0 on this fantastic season.

Read full story
Wichita, KS

Basketball player helps with stadium cleanup after victory: “Helpfulness, empathy, and compassion”

After the Wichita State University men’s basketball won against Tarleton State 65-51, one of the players in the winning team felt that he needed to do something extra after the fantastic game.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy