Homeless cats and dogs get cozy beds out of old tires converted by dedicated artist

A Brazilian artist set out to add comfort and some kindness to the way homeless pets live.

Even if they don’t have a family yet, the cats and dogs who met him will surely sleep better and find comfort in their new beds.

The little beds come from old tires converted with kindness, love, and creativity.

What are the details?

Amarildo Silva Filho is an animal lover, an environmentalist, and an artist. He was inspired to start on a kindness initiative to improve the lives of homeless pets after he found a big pile of used tires in the neighborhood where he lives, as Good News Network reports.

Others may have seen only trash while looking at the old tires, but Silva Filho realized this was actually an opportunity to upcycle them and turn the tires into little treasures. And his idea certainly changed the lives of many stray cats and dogs.

Silva Filho first collected all the tires he could find. After that, he cleaned them meticulously and set out to transform them according to his artistic vision. The pet beds he came up with are surely worth the effort, and the pets who will be using them will be happier and have some cozy time.

The artist painted all the tires, then added mattresses to make the beds more comfortable. Each mattress was hand-sewn, and the colorful beds he made were immediately given to the local shelters.

And the beds became so popular that several pet owners got interested in buying the recycled alternatives. As demand kept increasing, the artist launched Caminhas Pets. He’s kept creating more cozy beds for pets and had sold over 6,000 beds to eco-conscious owners.

How does he do it?

To make each pet bed, Silva Filho cleans one tire, cuts the top using a jigsaw, uses plywood to cover the hole in the bottom. After that, he adds comfy cushions that he sews on himself. Each bed is painted and stenciled in pretty colors.

While retail sales have been supporting his efforts, most of his creations have been destined to help stray pets.

“The only way to do a great job is to love what you do,” he said for the outlet.

Amarildo has accomplished so much until now, and each homeless pet that has a cozy bed is surely grateful. And he intends to help as many as he can, changing the lives of homeless pets one at a time, with passion and dedication.