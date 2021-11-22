Survey: over 50% of NYPD officers wish they never joined the force

A large internal survey has just revealed that nearly 6,000 NYPD officers wouldn’t choose to be in the force if they could start again.

What are the details?

The New York Police Department launched an internal survey, and the answers they received for the questions are very disturbing.

56% of NYPD cops would choose a different career if they could do it all again, as reported by the New York Post.

When they were asked if they believe the public disrespects them, 46% of the officers were convinced they are being disrespected, and 42% believed the contrary.

And when they had to ponder on whether the public distrusts them, 44% agreed with the statement, and 41% disagreed.

73% of poll participants felt that the public’s relationship with the NYPD is not a good one at all.

80% of NYPD officers, detectives, sergeants, lieutenants, and captains are doubting how to fight against crime because of the possible consequences such as lawsuits, disciplinary action, or criminal liability.

"My retirement date is next month. I can't wait to run out of here,” a 20-year policeman said, according to The Blaze.

"The city is absolutely not safe at all. Bail reform. Criminals are being released. Everyone knows what's going on,” he pointed out.

"The far-left leaning politics are absolutely destroying the city of New York,” is how a 16-year NYPD sergeant feels about the current situation.

As far as the future of the city is concerned, 79% of the officers don’t believe New York will be safer in two years.

"New York City police officers are well past our breaking point, and policies punish cops and erode public safety. The intolerable environment and our substandard pay have every cop looking to get out as soon as they can,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch concluded.