Witness to Wisconsin parade incident: “Pom-poms, shoes, and hot chocolate spilled everywhere”

The people who attended the holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin described the scenes left behind by the SUV driver who went straight at the dance troupe and the marching band.

What are the details?

Corey Montiho, a member of the Waukesha school board, recalled how he had to search for his daughter among the fallen people. She had been on the dance team performing for the parade that took place on Sunday, as Insider reports.

"There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray,” Montiho shared with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"My family is safe, but many are not,” he added.

The Waukesha Police Department revealed that at least 5 people died in the incident, and over 40 people got hurt. Some of them were kids. The authorities stated that these numbers can change.

Angelito Tenorio was another witness, and he saw the SUV "zooming at full speed" down the street as he was headed for the parade.

"As we were walking back in between the buildings, we saw an SUV cross over, just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route. It just all happened so fast,” Tenorio said.

He added that many people were running and crying while others were lying on the ground.

GM Today also talked to David Monfre, whose son was a band member playing at the event.

"My son just passed with his band, which is Waukesha South, and a truck came barreling through, almost hit the back of a float truck. It ended up hitting a bunch of band members, and it went all the way up the road,” Monfre recalled.

His son was not injured, but it was a very lucky escape.

"I was calling for my son, but I was also helping others that were injured, making sure that they were stable, talking to some of them, just making sure that they could hear a comforting voice," Monfre added.