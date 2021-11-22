Kentucky police department gets note from man thanking them for kindness 7 decades ago

A police department in Kentucky got a very touching letter from a man who wanted to thank them for their kindness. And the good action wasn’t yesterday. It took place over 7 decades ago.

What are the details?

When a young couple stopped in London. Kentucky, for a quick lunch they never imagined they would leave with a souvenir that would remind them of the police there for a long time. The token of kindness consisted of a red card that was put under their car’s windshield wiper, as Sunnyskyz points out.

After 71 years, the man decided to return that one treasured card that his wife had kept close all this time. She recently passed away, and the man felt that it was important to tell the police department that their random act of kindness had meant everything to them.

"While saddened to learn of the circumstances that prompted this letter we received in the mail, the London Police Department was touched to learn that an act of kindness by one of our officers 71 years ago positively impacted a young couple just starting out and passing through our little town," a spokesperson for the police department stated.

The letter sent out by the grateful man was the following:

“To London Police Dept,

Back in 1950 my bride and I stopped in your city for lunch & when we left, this little card was under my wiper. We didn't have extra money for a parking ticket. My wife carried this card in all her wallets since then and we often talked about how kind your city is. I have lost her and just wanted to send this. Thank you.”

Police Chief Darrel Kilburn revealed that the little cards are not given out anymore, but he emphasized that acts of kindness will ways be an essential part of London’s way of life and culture.

"Without cards, most of our stops I would say would probably just be giving someone warnings," Kilburn said for WKYT.

Kilburn admitted that the unique letter made him feel emotional. "Little teary-eyed for sure. I just thought how powerful it was. He's heartbroken, but at the same time, I can tell he's been a very blessed man, and I'm sure 71 years ago, they've had a great life together,” he concluded.