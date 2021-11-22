Boy with autism wants friends for birthday, gets replies from all over the world: “Beautiful people”

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyHCr_0d3y4etf00
@kevharrison_/ Twitter Screenshot

Daniel Harrison, who lives in Nottingham, England had two birthday wishes: to be able to drive and to have friends. And he couldn’t believe it when he saw one of them come true.

What are the details?

"Daniel, for the first time, was asked at his special needs school to write two things that he'd like to achieve. His first was learning to drive and the second thing – which surprised us – was 'make some friends,' because we didn't understand that he understood the theory of friendship,” Kevin Harrison, Daniel’s father, shared with CBS News.

As his father pointed out, this was the first time Daniel expressed the need to have friends.

"So, that shocked us to the core, really," he added, according to Sunnyskyz.

That’s what prompted him to go on social media and make a post asking if people could send a special message for his son and make his wish come true.

"Daniel's my son. Profoundly Autistic. Hasn't one friend. It's his birthday today. In his ECHP, he wrote that his two wishes were to learn to drive and make friends. Please wish him a happy birthday. Please show him you care. Please share," Harrison wrote in his post.

His online message went viral, and it got over 123,000 likes. The replies came from all over the world, and celebrities got on the friend train as well.

The father also said that some amazing replies simply made Daniel jump for joy.

The most surprising one came from Mark Hamill.

"This means a lot. And for my son who idolizes you. And for every person with autism," Harrison replied to him.

Even though the way people reacted stunned both him and his son, the father has a good idea why his message touched so many hearts.

“It’s because the whole world right now is polarized. Everywhere, there's no middle ground.

Yet, we found with Daniel's tweet and the story that there's a lot of beautiful, lovely people in the world,” he concluded.

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
32712 followers

