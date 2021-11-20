Stores use pictures of food to prevent hoarding: “Trying to hide shortages”

Grocery stores around the country are reportedly using photos and cardboard cutouts of food in an attempt to persuade customers shortages aren’t as bad as many believe, according to The Blaze.

What are the details?

A Tuesday report from “Inside Edition” revealed that some stores are using seasonal items to fill shelves that used to be stuffed with food. There are also cardboard sheets with pictures of food or price tags that cover the place where the items used to be placed. This is all done to try to make gaps in products less obvious, as The Blaze points out.

Retail analyst Phil Lempert is convinced that retailers are resorting to these moves to prevent hoarding or panic shopping where people would get huge amounts of items like it happened when the pandemic started.

"What a supermarket is trying to do is hide the fact that there are shortages. They don't want to scare consumers at all. They also want to prevent hoarding from taking place the way it did at the beginning of COVID. ... We better get used to it. We're going to see higher prices, we're going to see more shortages, and frankly, we're going to see retailers try even harder to be able to mask the fact that their store is empty,” he said for the outlet.

"It's a tactic many stores are using to fill empty shelves at a time when the nation is experiencing major shortages of pretty much everything due to the supply chain crisis,” is how reporter Jim Moret sees this situation.

Different examples of such practices include putting the items that the stores have an abundance of everywhere to make up for the empty spaces.

Inside Edition shared footage of this happening on Tuesday, and the video has more than 1.7 million viewers.

What do you think about these strategies? Did you see things like this happening in your neighborhood?