Macy’s corporate employees to volunteer in stores for the holidays due to staff shortage

Macy’s has asked its corporate employees to volunteer for work in stores over the holiday season. This move is part of the struggle to hire enough staff that most retailers are facing.

What are the details?

Macy’s has called on corporate employees for help during the holidays. A corporate memo and several emails viewed by The Washington Post have been urging many office workers to volunteer for in-store shifts during the holidays.

The program is called "Experience Elevation Elves," as Insider points out.

Every office worker at Macy’s is currently encouraged to volunteer for three full shifts in stores across the country. The working hours will be from 9 am to 5 pm and the dress code is "comfortable, close-toed shoes and business casual dress," the outlet specifies.

The tight labor market has likely prompted this decision, and covering the busy holiday season is a challenge for most major retailers. Many workers have resigned due to low pay, rude customers, or long hours, so hiring adequate staff is no easy feat.

A spokeswoman from Macy’s confirmed with Insider that corporate workers were encouraged to volunteer and that this initiative has been going on for many years.

"For decades our corporate team has assisted colleagues in our stores during the holiday season. Just like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, this is an annual tradition that builds camaraderie and is part of making the holiday shopping experience for our customers special," she said.

