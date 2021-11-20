Disney introduces diverse Santas: “More inclusive holidays”

Disney is trying to make this year’s holiday season more diverse, so all its fans can have fun and feel included in its US theme parks.

This is the first time in its history that Disney added diverse actors.

What are the details?

Florida's Disney World and California's Disneyland now have diverse Santas across the themed celebrations, as CNN points out.

There was no official announcement to mark this change, but this is the first time in the 66-year Disney history that the parks include a culturally diverse Santa Claus in Christmas festivities.

As a Disney spokesperson shared with the outlet, Santa Claus is represented in very different ways around the world, and each community has specific ideas about the holidays, so this change comes to reflect the diversity that will prevail at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

The latest portrayal of Santa Claus is part of a movement across several shopping malls and commercials.

Cast members have also shared this change with amazing photos taken across the Disney parks.

How did people react to the initiative?

On social media, Disney fans shared how this update affected them, with many people pointing out that this is a very special initiative that made them feel emotional around the parks.

“I am seriously crying happy tears,” was an online comment on the idea.

During the past few months, Disney has been acting on its plans to have more diverse and inclusive holidays.

And what could be better than to meet Santa, one that can remind you of your childhood and of everything that makes you feel happy around Christmas?