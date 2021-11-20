Teens halt burglar with bikes, rescue 80-year-old neighbor: “Just thought of my grandma”

Teens Aaromn Hunt and Desmar Woods crossed paths with a potential burglar. It happened on the east side of their Columbus neighborhood. They were riding their bikes at the time and immediately spotted the man who was walking from home to home until targeting an 80-year-old man’s residence.

They jumped into action as soon as they realized that the man was trying to get in through the window.

What are the details?

“He was still at somebody else’s house, in the back of their house, and we saw him jump the gate into another house,” Hunt shared with CBS.

“I just thought of my grandma,” Woods said.

Following their intuition, the teenagers tracked the intruder and made a commotion. That’s how they alerted the rest of the neighbors so they could call the police.

The teenagers used their bikes to stop the suspect from escaping before the authorities arrived on the scene.

The suspect was then taken into custody and charged, according to NBC.

The Columbus Police Department also wanted to show public recognition for the teenagers’ courage while preventing the break-in.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing. I think it’s a good example for other people, not only people their age but adults, to get involved in their community and when they do see something, let somebody know about what’s going on,” Columbus police Burglary Detective James Francis shared after the incident.

So, the officers brought the canine units to play fetch with the teens. They also got to meet an equine officer (a horse), and they had an amazing reward to go with the wonderful experience: new bikes!

“I didn’t even think this was going to happen. I just like helping others,” Woods shared after the surprise gift, according to The Epoch Times.

Even though he praised the boys’ bravery, Francis doesn’t encourage stepping in when the situation is dangerous.

“We don’t actually encourage people to physically confront somebody, but to be a good witness. If you see something, say something,” he explained.