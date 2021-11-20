Grandma’s accidental Thanksgiving text to teenager brings them together: “Set for year 6”

Grandmother Wanda Dench has been having a new grandson for six consecutive years after she sent an accidental text message for Thanksgiving.

Jamal Hinton spent his Thanksgiving with her ever since and now they are getting ready for another festive time.

What are the details?

Dench and Hinton had their first Thanksgiving together when the grandmother mistakenly sent him an invitation for Thanksgiving. She was convinced that the phone number was her grandson’s, but it turned out she had the wrong person.

One mistake brought kindness and good cheer, though, and they will last for a long time.

When Hinton let her know that the message couldn’t be for him, he asked the grandmother if he could come anyway. The answer made him smile.

"Of course, you can. That's what grandmas do ... feed everyone!” Dench replied at the time.

So, Dench met with Hinton, and he celebrated the annual feast with her family. One random invitation was set to reach out to many hearts since it was the start of a yearly tradition.

As KNXV-TV reported, the celebration lives on, and Hinton wrote on social media Sunday, "We are all set for year 6!"

Unfortunately, Dench’s husband won’t be with them this year because he passed away during the pandemic.

"As some of you may have already found out tonight, Lonnie did not make it. Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face, so I thank every single one of you guys for that!” Hinton wrote online, as a tribute to his surrogate grandfather, according to The Blaze.

Despite the sadness, they still celebrated last year by organizing an outdoor Thanksgiving.

"I can't even explain how much joy I had, having good food with my favorite company. We laughed, we had a great time, we reminisced about the past. It was so good for all of us,” Dench recalled.

“At first it was sad. We had a photo of Lonnie at the table with a candlelit, and we were all shaky in the beginning, but it lasted five minutes before we were back to ourselves. We just told jokes and stories and shared our memories of Lonnie, so it was amazing,” she added.

And now, with Thanksgiving right around the corner, they are ready to share that wonderful day once again. Delicious treats and thankful feelings are in store for all!