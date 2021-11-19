New York City, NY

Is dollar pizza gone from NYC? Highest price in 40 years

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WITYD_0d1w89Ex00
Pixabay

There are few things less iconic in New York City than a dollar slice of pizza. Unfortunately, the slow recovery after the pandemic has also meant that pizza shops are forced to raise prices to stay in business.

Two Bros Pizza has had to give up on the dollar pizza slice. The new price is up by 50%.

What are the details?

Two Bros Pizza has about half a dozen locations in New York City. Due to pressure from losses and a snail-paced recovery after the pandemic, their dollar slice is now more expensive. The dollar slice went up by 50% and it now costs $1.50, according to Fox News.

The outlet points out that in the latest available data wholesale food items have 13% higher prices. This is the largest increase in the last 40 years. Unfortunately, the dollar slice also took the hit.

Some of the factors that could have led to this change are supply chain issues, lack of workers, and ingredient inflation.

"Inflation is affecting every single ingredient, every single item we use. Flour, cheese, tomatoes, gloves, paper goods, paper plates, napkins. Everything. Labor is definitely up, as well,” Oren Halali, co-founder of 2 Bros. Pizza, with about 7 locations around the city said for The New York Post.

How did people react?

Pizza lovers were not happy with the change. Most are worried it could gradually lead to higher prices at every restaurant.

“It’s a little bit scary at times. Eventually, it’s going to reflect in rising food prices at every restaurant,” Slone Elias, a customer at 2 Bros. Pizza on Eighth Avenue in Chelsea shared with the outlet.

The emerging pizza issue has also been lamented on social media.

“My neighborhood pizzeria #inflation,” City Councilman Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) posted online.

Will you still buy the dollar slice for the new price?

Have you noticed similar issues with other affordable food items on different menus? Which ones do you regret most or want to have back?

