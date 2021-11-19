Librarians stand together against parents censoring LGBTQ books for young adults: “A total misrepresentation”

Hundreds of books are currently being targeted in a movement to limit access to explicit literature and to challenge each curriculum that approaches such topics.

Parents’ efforts to censor books and to have more say in what their kids read have intensified. So have the actions from librarians who wish to oppose the movement, according to Insider.

What are the details?

The American Library Association's (ALA) Office for Intellectual Freedom announced in October that there were 60 percent more challenges to books recorded compared to what happened last year.

Discussions related to books for kids have shown up in campaigns, and the topic is getting hotter by the minute.

Hundreds of community members across the country, from Florida to California and Texas, are demanding prosecutions against school staff that allow exposing young readers to such explicit reading materials.

How do librarians fit in?

As the scrutinizing movement increases, librarians are resisting it. As the outlet points out, there have been several instances when librarians ignored requests to compile lists with books that touch on the disputed topics.

Some are defending the books despite legal threats, and some have decided to quit in protest.

As librarians see it, schools need to stock a diverse range of books because each reader has varying needs, and they feel that young people need to see how their experiences can be pictured in written words.

Angie Manfredi, who has been working as a librarian since 2007, is convinced that the consequence of this scrutiny will likely be the removal of all books about African-American and LGBTQ+ people.

Manfredi believes that the goal is to "get people scared…that their kids are reading books that say these people have a right to exist."

Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom, has also spoken out against this backlash.

“It is a cynical campaign by people who are against civil liberties for LGBTQ+ people. It’s a total misrepresentation,” she shared with the outlet.