Prosecutor dismisses Ohio mayor’s threats to charge school employees: “Reckless and irresponsible”

A prosecutor released a report condemning the mayor of Hudson, Ohio, for threatening to bring criminal charges against school board members because of a writing assignment.

What are the details?

Some parents got upset about a book, "642 things to Write About," that was offered to high school students in a college-level class, as Insider points out. They criticized it for “inappropriate themes.’

“It's clear that, as a district, we did not properly review this resource,” Hudson Schools Superintendent Phil Herman said for Fox 8.

At a school board meeting, Mayor Craig Shubert threatened school staff with criminal charges if they decided to keep the book in the curriculum.

"I'm going to give you a simple choice, either you choose to resign from this board of education, or you will be charged,” Shubert stated, based on a recording published by WKYC.

A spokesperson stated on behalf of the school that all parents had signed a form that specified mature content could be a topic of discussion in the class.

What happened next?

After the contentious school board meeting, the chief of the Hudson Police Department requested Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh look into the mayor’s comments and the structure of the curriculum.

Walsh published her report on the issue on Tuesday and stated that there would be no charges filed against Shubert. The prosecutor did, however, point out that his comments were “irresponsible.” Walsh found that the book that started the dispute was not graphic and did not have explicit content.

"As a prosecutor and a mother, I am always concerned about such claims. However, in this case, these allegations were false, and caused numerous public servants to be victimized,” Walsh wrote in her report.

The prosecutor went on to say that Shubert’s conduct was “reckless” and that it led to several threats and "hate-filled words from around the country."

As the prosecutor stated, the people who made those threats did not actually know what was in the school curriculum and had simply been emboldened by the mayor’s claims.