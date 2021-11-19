TikTok users vexed over food prices in luxury hotel: “Rice made of gold”

A TikTok video revealing just how much one bowl of rice can cost on a luxury stay in Singapore has got many people upset.

What are the details?

The video was posted by TikTok account "richlife1688," and it showed the receipt they got after buying two small bowls of white steamed rice. This happened at Marina Bay Sands hotel, the luxurious landmark in Singapore, as Insider points out.

Apparently, high prices go with the amazing view from the property that overlooks the shimmering business district.

As the receipt shows, the two bowls of rice were ordered during a vacation in August. They cost $8 Singapore dollars each, which is $5.90, according to the outlet.

When the taxes were added, the guest had to pay S$18.83, or $13.88. And it was all for just two small bowls of steamed rice. Not any particular sort of rice either, white grains were all they got.

How did people react?

Online users did not favor such a high price.

"MBS rice made out of gold,” was one comment after watching the clip.

"I prefer to eat grass than pay this price for rice," was how another TikTok user saw the issue.

The Marina Bay Sands hotel serves a variety of dishes from Southeast Asian and Asian cuisine. The menu they have for in-room dining charges the amount stated in the video. Each guest will have to pay S$8 for a bowl of rice.

For added context, an 11-pound bag of rice can be bought for S$7.30 at the local supermarket chain Fairprice, as Insider reports.

Would you pay that price for a bowl of rice?