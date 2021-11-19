Gas station has to close after only worker walks off: “Treated horribly”

A gas station in Pennsylvania had to close temporarily this week when the only employee they had walked off and gave up on their job.

The note left behind mentioned that “employees are treated horribly.”

What are the details?

The GetGo convenience store located in Moon Township is about 15 miles away from Pittsburgh. It was left without staff for about one hour on Tuesday morning, as reported by the local CBS station KDKA.

The only worker on site decided to leave the store at about 6 a.m. A note explained the situation to customers saying, “Closed because the people of Moon Township treat our employees horribly!!! And ran off the staff."

The company offered a potential explanation for what happened.

"The store was closed after a team member — the sole team member working in the GetGo at the time — had a negative experience with a guest. During the brief closure, the team member involved posted a handwritten sign in a store window making inaccurate claims about treatment by guests,” Jim Sweeney, the GetGo spokesperson, shared with the outlet as quoted by Insider.

"This regrettable sign in no way reflects the appreciation our company and the dedicated Moon Township store team have for those we serve,” GetGo also stated for Pittsburgh City Paper.

As regards the unhappy worker who felt they couldn’t work there anymore, a solution is being sought by the company to resolve the issue.

“The Team Member remains with the company and we are working with her to learn as much as possible about the situation and to offer any support needed,” Dan Donovan, another spokesperson for GetGo stated for Insider.

This latest incident highlights a wave of workers deciding to quit their jobs due to issues such as insufficient pay or rude comments from customers.