Arby’s launches French Fries flavored vodka: “Making them 80-proof”

Vodka isn’t usually the choice drink to go with French Fries. So, Arby’s made a change to its menu and added a different type of fries to the offer.

It will be launching a new drink inspired by the most popular side dish for its customers.

What are the details?

The drinks will be available on November 18 and on November 22. They will be called Crinkle Fry Vodka and Curly Fry Vodka, and one bottle will cost $59.99, including shipping and handling, according to a press release.

Since fries have found a permanent place in customers’ choices, Arby’s “is entering the world of spirits by offering two delicious and distinctive flavors of vodka for its 21-and-older fans.”

The flavor profile will match the Curly and Crinkle Fries to perfection, and they will be made by Tattersall Distilling using high-quality potatoes.

Here is what each drink will taste like:

“The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion, and garlic, and preserves the distinguished and authentic flavor profile of the traditional Arby’s Curly Fry.”

“The Crinkle Fry Vodka is a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes.”

Related drinks are also on offer.

Arby’s also partnered with Justin Sutherland, a celebrity chef who made two special Bloody Mary recipes by using the flavored vodka launched by Arby’s. Other unique creations using the fries-flavored vodkas include sauces and toppers, so be on the lookout to find out more.

Who can purchase the unique drinks?

The vodkas can only be bought by customers over 21 years old, and they will be available to residents “in CA, CT, DC, FL, ID, LA, MN, NE, NV, OR, WV, and WY for a limited time.”