Arby’s launches French Fries flavored vodka: “Making them 80-proof”

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTtev_0cyXy1oi00
Pixabay

Vodka isn’t usually the choice drink to go with French Fries. So, Arby’s made a change to its menu and added a different type of fries to the offer.

It will be launching a new drink inspired by the most popular side dish for its customers.

What are the details?

The drinks will be available on November 18 and on November 22. They will be called Crinkle Fry Vodka and Curly Fry Vodka, and one bottle will cost $59.99, including shipping and handling, according to a press release.

Since fries have found a permanent place in customers’ choices, Arby’s “is entering the world of spirits by offering two delicious and distinctive flavors of vodka for its 21-and-older fans.”

The flavor profile will match the Curly and Crinkle Fries to perfection, and they will be made by Tattersall Distilling using high-quality potatoes.

Here is what each drink will taste like:

“The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion, and garlic, and preserves the distinguished and authentic flavor profile of the traditional Arby’s Curly Fry.”
“The Crinkle Fry Vodka is a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes.”

Related drinks are also on offer.

Arby’s also partnered with Justin Sutherland, a celebrity chef who made two special Bloody Mary recipes by using the flavored vodka launched by Arby’s. Other unique creations using the fries-flavored vodkas include sauces and toppers, so be on the lookout to find out more.

Who can purchase the unique drinks?

The vodkas can only be bought by customers over 21 years old, and they will be available to residents “in CA, CT, DC, FL, ID, LA, MN, NE, NV, OR, WV, and WY for a limited time.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
32361 followers

More from Amy Christie

Chinese woman uses fluorescent light in ponytail to study when lights go out, becomes hard work symbol

A woman studying in China has just become the nation’s symbol for hard work and dedication. She was seen in a clip widely circulated on Weibo, the Chinese version for Twitter as she clutched her university notes while a large fluorescent light shimmered through her ponytail.

Read full story

MIT student turns prank dating into successful app: “Your ex's ex could be compatible”

When an MIT freshman set up a prank dating app to lure Harvard students, he had no idea he would later reshape it and turn it into a successful algorithm with great matchmaking results.

Read full story
California State

California couple who stole $20 million in COVID relief funds run away, leave kids behind

A California couple who set up a scheme that swindled millions of dollars in COVID relief funds made a fast getaway. They cut their electronic bracelets and ran off while waiting for their sentences.

Read full story
Folsom, CA

Folsom city asks retirees, students, and stay-at-home parents to work for struggling businesses: “Bridge the gap”

The city in northern California has launched a new initiative to keep local businesses afloat during the hard times. It is calling on retirees, students, and stay-at-home parents to work 20 hours a week while the labor shortages last.

Read full story
1 comments
Victoria, TX

45% of Victoria’s Secret apparel stranded at sea in shipping jam: “Hold our nerve and play it out”

The strain of global supply breakdowns has also got to Victoria’s Secret. Its CEO revealed that 45% of the ordered inventory for the fall season is stuck, with 100 ships unable to dock and unload the cargo.

Read full story
1 comments

Former barista who identifies as non-binary sues Starbucks for gender discrimination: “Insults and mistreatment”

A former Starbucks barista has brought a lawsuit against the coffee chain claiming that they were repeatedly misgendered by supervisors, even though they identified as non-binary.

Read full story
31 comments

Disney introduces diverse Santas: “More inclusive holidays”

Disney is trying to make this year’s holiday season more diverse, so all its fans can have fun and feel included in its US theme parks. This is the first time in its history that Disney added diverse actors.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Stores use pictures of food to prevent hoarding: “Trying to hide shortages”

Grocery stores around the country are reportedly using photos and cardboard cutouts of food in an attempt to persuade customers shortages aren’t as bad as many believe, according to The Blaze.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Macy’s corporate employees to volunteer in stores for the holidays due to staff shortage

Macy’s has asked its corporate employees to volunteer for work in stores over the holiday season. This move is part of the struggle to hire enough staff that most retailers are facing.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Teens halt burglar with bikes, rescue 80-year-old neighbor: “Just thought of my grandma”

Teens Aaromn Hunt and Desmar Woods crossed paths with a potential burglar. It happened on the east side of their Columbus neighborhood. They were riding their bikes at the time and immediately spotted the man who was walking from home to home until targeting an 80-year-old man’s residence.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Grandma’s accidental Thanksgiving text to teenager brings them together: “Set for year 6”

Grandmother Wanda Dench has been having a new grandson for six consecutive years after she sent an accidental text message for Thanksgiving. Jamal Hinton spent his Thanksgiving with her ever since and now they are getting ready for another festive time.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

Is dollar pizza gone from NYC? Highest price in 40 years

There are few things less iconic in New York City than a dollar slice of pizza. Unfortunately, the slow recovery after the pandemic has also meant that pizza shops are forced to raise prices to stay in business.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Librarians stand together against parents censoring LGBTQ books for young adults: “A total misrepresentation”

Hundreds of books are currently being targeted in a movement to limit access to explicit literature and to challenge each curriculum that approaches such topics. Parents’ efforts to censor books and to have more say in what their kids read have intensified. So have the actions from librarians who wish to oppose the movement, according to Insider.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Prosecutor dismisses Ohio mayor’s threats to charge school employees: “Reckless and irresponsible”

A prosecutor released a report condemning the mayor of Hudson, Ohio, for threatening to bring criminal charges against school board members because of a writing assignment. Some parents got upset about a book, "642 things to Write About," that was offered to high school students in a college-level class, as Insider points out. They criticized it for “inappropriate themes.’

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

TikTok users vexed over food prices in luxury hotel: “Rice made of gold”

A TikTok video revealing just how much one bowl of rice can cost on a luxury stay in Singapore has got many people upset. The video was posted by TikTok account "richlife1688," and it showed the receipt they got after buying two small bowls of white steamed rice. This happened at Marina Bay Sands hotel, the luxurious landmark in Singapore, as Insider points out.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Gas station has to close after only worker walks off: “Treated horribly”

A gas station in Pennsylvania had to close temporarily this week when the only employee they had walked off and gave up on their job. The note left behind mentioned that “employees are treated horribly.”

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego County, CA

Transgender woman assaulted after being placed in jail cell with 3 men “against her wishes”

A transgender woman had to share a cell with three men, one of whom reportedly assaulted her when she fell asleep, as stated in a lawsuit brought against San Diego County and its sheriff's department.

Read full story
25 comments
Hawaii State

Hawaiian man reunites homeless veteran with estranged family: “God touched me to reach out to him”

A business owner felt sad seeing a homeless man pacing up and down the street every day outside his store in Hawaii. So, he decided to approach the man and find out more about what was troubling him.

Read full story
1 comments
Vancouver, WA

Teenager could be charged for allegedly using TikTok to threaten classmates

A teenager may have to face charges after reportedly uploading a video on TikTok that seemed to threaten students at his school, according to the police. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office got a call on Tuesday about a video with reportedly threatening images, which included texts and a list of students, as reported by The Columbian.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

Proud Boys leader asks to be let out of jail early due to inhumane conditions

A leader of the Proud Boys has asked a judge to release him early from a Washington DC jail based on the fact that the living conditions are inhumane. He cited cold food and water turned off as some of his reasons.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy