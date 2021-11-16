Should you change your voicemail if you get lost?

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tjcc6_0cyOh33M00
Pixabay

A nonprofit rescue team from Colorado decided to address the post that got thousands of views on social media after advising people who got lost to change their voicemail.

The purported reason is that if their voicemail gives their location, they have higher hopes of being found.

What are the details?

The post advised stranded people who got lost while hiking or who had car issues and who have a phone with a low battery to immediately change their voicemail to reflect their current location.

It is also said that the person needs to include “the time, the date, your situation (lost, out of gas, car broken down, injured, etc) and any special instructions such as you are staying with the car, you are walking toward a town, etc," as Fox News reports.

What was the take from the experts?

While this may seem like good advice, the Alpine Rescue Team did not approve of it.

"Let’s talk about the viral post advising folks to change their voicemail when lost and low on cell phone battery power or their phone is dead. Posts like this get your attention, get liked by people who don't know better, are shared by folks trying to be helpful, and the algorithm spreads it like wildfire," they posted on social media.

The explanation the team gave was that it’s basically impossible to change your voicemail while you are lost. The organization pointed out that you need a signal to do that, so if there is none, you have no way to change your voicemail to let other people know where you are.

"If your battery is low, do not waste its power by calling your voice mail — or a friend or relative. Call 9-1-1 for help," they added in their post.

On top of that, if a person has a low battery and their signal isn’t too strong, the first thing they have to do is call 9-1-1. The call centers can also receive text messages now.

"Text takes much less power, is far more likely to get through, will automatically retry many times if you have spotty service, leaves record others can see, and can give you an indication that it got thru. Because of the automatic retries, you can compose and hit send on a text and then get your phone as high as possible to improve the chances of getting the message out," the team went on to explain.

Another piece of advice for people who get lost is that they should stay in the same place. If they can make a phone call, it’s essential to keep their current location unless they are forced to move due to safety concerns.

"Changing your location makes our job more difficult. Trying to reach someone whose GPS location we have (within a circle, of course) is faster for us than trying to nail down a moving target. Stay put," the post added.

In the post, it is also clarified that the best way to make your battery last longer is to turn off Bluetooth and Wifi, avoid using GPS or maps features, and close all apps. The compass on your phone can also drain your battery fast, so don’t open it when you get lost.

The initial post sparked the response from the Alpine Rescue Team because they wanted to set things right and avoid unnecessary risks to anyone who gets stranded.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
32379 followers

More from Amy Christie

Chinese woman uses fluorescent light in ponytail to study when lights go out, becomes hard work symbol

A woman studying in China has just become the nation’s symbol for hard work and dedication. She was seen in a clip widely circulated on Weibo, the Chinese version for Twitter as she clutched her university notes while a large fluorescent light shimmered through her ponytail.

Read full story

MIT student turns prank dating into successful app: “Your ex's ex could be compatible”

When an MIT freshman set up a prank dating app to lure Harvard students, he had no idea he would later reshape it and turn it into a successful algorithm with great matchmaking results.

Read full story
California State

California couple who stole $20 million in COVID relief funds run away, leave kids behind

A California couple who set up a scheme that swindled millions of dollars in COVID relief funds made a fast getaway. They cut their electronic bracelets and ran off while waiting for their sentences.

Read full story
Folsom, CA

Folsom city asks retirees, students, and stay-at-home parents to work for struggling businesses: “Bridge the gap”

The city in northern California has launched a new initiative to keep local businesses afloat during the hard times. It is calling on retirees, students, and stay-at-home parents to work 20 hours a week while the labor shortages last.

Read full story
1 comments
Victoria, TX

45% of Victoria’s Secret apparel stranded at sea in shipping jam: “Hold our nerve and play it out”

The strain of global supply breakdowns has also got to Victoria’s Secret. Its CEO revealed that 45% of the ordered inventory for the fall season is stuck, with 100 ships unable to dock and unload the cargo.

Read full story
1 comments

Former barista who identifies as non-binary sues Starbucks for gender discrimination: “Insults and mistreatment”

A former Starbucks barista has brought a lawsuit against the coffee chain claiming that they were repeatedly misgendered by supervisors, even though they identified as non-binary.

Read full story
97 comments

Disney introduces diverse Santas: “More inclusive holidays”

Disney is trying to make this year’s holiday season more diverse, so all its fans can have fun and feel included in its US theme parks. This is the first time in its history that Disney added diverse actors.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Stores use pictures of food to prevent hoarding: “Trying to hide shortages”

Grocery stores around the country are reportedly using photos and cardboard cutouts of food in an attempt to persuade customers shortages aren’t as bad as many believe, according to The Blaze.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Macy’s corporate employees to volunteer in stores for the holidays due to staff shortage

Macy’s has asked its corporate employees to volunteer for work in stores over the holiday season. This move is part of the struggle to hire enough staff that most retailers are facing.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Teens halt burglar with bikes, rescue 80-year-old neighbor: “Just thought of my grandma”

Teens Aaromn Hunt and Desmar Woods crossed paths with a potential burglar. It happened on the east side of their Columbus neighborhood. They were riding their bikes at the time and immediately spotted the man who was walking from home to home until targeting an 80-year-old man’s residence.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Grandma’s accidental Thanksgiving text to teenager brings them together: “Set for year 6”

Grandmother Wanda Dench has been having a new grandson for six consecutive years after she sent an accidental text message for Thanksgiving. Jamal Hinton spent his Thanksgiving with her ever since and now they are getting ready for another festive time.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

Is dollar pizza gone from NYC? Highest price in 40 years

There are few things less iconic in New York City than a dollar slice of pizza. Unfortunately, the slow recovery after the pandemic has also meant that pizza shops are forced to raise prices to stay in business.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Librarians stand together against parents censoring LGBTQ books for young adults: “A total misrepresentation”

Hundreds of books are currently being targeted in a movement to limit access to explicit literature and to challenge each curriculum that approaches such topics. Parents’ efforts to censor books and to have more say in what their kids read have intensified. So have the actions from librarians who wish to oppose the movement, according to Insider.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Prosecutor dismisses Ohio mayor’s threats to charge school employees: “Reckless and irresponsible”

A prosecutor released a report condemning the mayor of Hudson, Ohio, for threatening to bring criminal charges against school board members because of a writing assignment. Some parents got upset about a book, "642 things to Write About," that was offered to high school students in a college-level class, as Insider points out. They criticized it for “inappropriate themes.’

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

TikTok users vexed over food prices in luxury hotel: “Rice made of gold”

A TikTok video revealing just how much one bowl of rice can cost on a luxury stay in Singapore has got many people upset. The video was posted by TikTok account "richlife1688," and it showed the receipt they got after buying two small bowls of white steamed rice. This happened at Marina Bay Sands hotel, the luxurious landmark in Singapore, as Insider points out.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Gas station has to close after only worker walks off: “Treated horribly”

A gas station in Pennsylvania had to close temporarily this week when the only employee they had walked off and gave up on their job. The note left behind mentioned that “employees are treated horribly.”

Read full story
3 comments
San Diego County, CA

Transgender woman assaulted after being placed in jail cell with 3 men “against her wishes”

A transgender woman had to share a cell with three men, one of whom reportedly assaulted her when she fell asleep, as stated in a lawsuit brought against San Diego County and its sheriff's department.

Read full story
25 comments
Hawaii State

Hawaiian man reunites homeless veteran with estranged family: “God touched me to reach out to him”

A business owner felt sad seeing a homeless man pacing up and down the street every day outside his store in Hawaii. So, he decided to approach the man and find out more about what was troubling him.

Read full story
1 comments
Vancouver, WA

Teenager could be charged for allegedly using TikTok to threaten classmates

A teenager may have to face charges after reportedly uploading a video on TikTok that seemed to threaten students at his school, according to the police. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office got a call on Tuesday about a video with reportedly threatening images, which included texts and a list of students, as reported by The Columbian.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

Proud Boys leader asks to be let out of jail early due to inhumane conditions

A leader of the Proud Boys has asked a judge to release him early from a Washington DC jail based on the fact that the living conditions are inhumane. He cited cold food and water turned off as some of his reasons.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy