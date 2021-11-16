Iowa hospice gifts wedding dress to patient on 77th marriage anniversary

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZO9Jl_0cxbDlbN00
St. Croix Hospice/ Facebook

As soon as the staff working at an Iowa hospice found out that one of their patients had her wedding anniversary soon but never got the chance to wear the dress she always dreamed of, they turned her 77th anniversary into a wonderful occasion.

Frances “Frankie” King got married in 1944 without a wedding dress. Now she got the chance to walk down the aisle and stun her sweetheart of 77 years with a wonderful dress.

What are the details?

Frances “Frankie” King is 97 years old, and she is cared for by St. Croix Home Hospice. Her husband Royce King is 98, according to The Epoch Times.

The couple was fortunate enough to celebrate 77 years of love in their backyard, “under an altar they brought and flowers from the patio,” 68-year-old Susan (Sue) K. Bilodeau, their daughter, shared with the outlet.

“I helped Mom get dressed, while Dad’s health aide helped with his uniform. The team escorted Dad out to the yard, in a chair under the altar, to wait for Mom. We put a handkerchief over his eyes for the ‘reveal,’” she added.

The couple got married when Royce was on leave from his post in Lawrenceville, Illinois. The wedding had just two days’ notice, and there was no time to go shopping for a special wedding gown. Frankie had a long white dress instead. They also had a maid of honor, a best man, their family, friends, and a few guests come from out of town. Unfortunately, there was no photographer to capture the event.

So, when the hospice staff heard the emotional story, they decided to do something special for their anniversary.

“The staff of St. Croix Home Hospice has been so affected by Dad and Mom due to their fun personalities, and their love and devotion to each other. They went several steps further for Mom and Dad in organizing this very special ceremony for them,” Sue said.

Her parents were excited by the plan, and they also got the opportunity to take many photos during the magical anniversary. The spotlight of the event was the moment when Royce saw the beaming bride wearing her gown for the first time.

“It was a perfect vintage 1940’s gown belonging to one of the team’s family members. When we removed the handkerchief, Dad was able to see Mom standing in front of him in her beautiful gown,” Sue shared about the unique moment.

Royce wore his U.S. Air Force uniform, the same one he was married in and was in “utter love” when he saw his wife dressed in the gown.

“He just beamed and didn’t stop smiling for a long time,” his daughter said.
“My parents are so special, not only because they have such a faithful bond to each other, but because they are such respectable, honest, hardworking, giving people,” she concluded after the joyful event.

Comments / 3

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
32492 followers

