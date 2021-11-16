Woman gives leggings review after falling down mountain: “No rip on rocks or trees, reordering in every color”

A woman was very impressed by the pair of leggings she got on Amazon. The leggings stood out the ultimate test as she tumbled “down a mountain.”

The Amazon review she posted online has attracted thousands of shoppers who thought her experience was very helpful and will be guided by her remarks.

What are the details?

Cory H. revealed just how long-lasting the leggings she bought were. And her review was very unusual.

She didn’t test the leggings while working out or just walking or running. Instead, she posted photos of herself while lying sprawled on a mountain slope.

Cory was wearing the leggings at the time, and as her post shows, there was not even a hole or the tiniest rip in her pants, despite the accident, according to Good News Network.

Her testimony was highly appreciated by many Amazon users, with over 18,000 shoppers marking her review as “helpful.”

The Amazon user happily left a 5-star review and encouraged everyone to get the leggings.

“Can I just say that I will be reordering them in every color? Here is me rolling and sliding down a mountain because I was too scared to get up. My leggings did not rip not even a little bit, and I got stuck on rocks and trees,” the woman wrote.

Several screenshots of the hilarious review were shared on social media, and they got over 400,000 likes.

“I think about this twice per week,” the social media post said.

And that wasn’t the end of it. Another user decided to test out the theory and see for herself just how tough the leggings are.

She posted a photo with the leggings in action, mimicking the previous adventure on her own hill.

“Mountain sliding legging lady was right! These leggings off Amazon are exactly as good as the lady in the reviews says. Glad I bought five!” Kimberly shared.