West Glacier, MT

Little girl and teddy bear get together one year after teddy went missing in Glacier Park: "Hope and kindness at work"

Amy Christie

Glacier National Park is well known for its grizzly black bears, but now it also has a story about a teddy bear.

A little girl who lost it in the park thought he was gone after he was left on a trail in the Montana park.

It was a special teddy bear that had traveled with the little girl around the world, so the loss felt terrible. Fortunately, kindness made it possible for Teddy to get back to his family, and join the adventure once again.

What are the details?

The special teddy bear had kept company to the little girl ever since she was adopted from an orphanage in Ethiopia. Teddy was the first present Naomi got from Ben and Addie Pascal before she was adopted, according to Sunnyskyz.

"He kept her company until she could come home for good," Pascal shared.

Teddy took several trips around the world, and he got to see Ethiopia, Rwanda, Greece, and Croatia with the family.

When Pascal and the kids went to Montana in October 2020, Teddy came with them to get a taste of the adventure. However, when they got back home, they realized Teddy was gone.

No one thought there was a chance to rescue the teddy left on the snowy trail, but all was not lost. When the park rangers started the post-season clean-up, they suddenly came upon a small wet teddy buried in the snow.

Even though they were tempted to throw the teddy away because he was in a bad shape, Ranger Tom Mazzarisi felt it wasn’t right.

"Bears are my passion. I just didn't have the heart to throw it away. There was something special about this teddy bear, so I adopted him and named him Ceasar," Mazzarisi said.

He did not know at the time that Teddy had also been reported lost.

So, Teddy took some rest in the ranger’s cabin in St. Mary, and when he got back to work in April, Mazzarisi "immediately put him on the dash of my patrol truck."

They explored rugged mountains together, and Teddy helped Mazzarisi keep wildlife safe for several months.

When autumn came again Terri Hayden, a friend of the Pascals, came to visit the park, and enjoy the Glacier’s beauty. She was also set on finding the missing teddy.

"I'm a woman of faith. And that morning I said, 'Ok Lord, if this bear is around, please put that bear in my path and let me come home with that bear today,'” she said for AP News.

Hayden and her niece spotted the bear in the ranger’s truck after coming back from exploring a trail. She took a photo and sent it to Addie Pascal. After getting confirmation that it was, indeed, Teddy, the park rangers returned him to Hayden.

Teddy also got a park ranger badge, and he is now finally back in Naomi’s arms, as The Glacier Park posted on their social media page.

"It was a story of hope and kindness and people working together. It touched people's hearts. It gave them hope. It made them feel there is good in the world, which I believe there is,” Pascal concluded.

