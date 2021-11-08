Wisconsin students sing to teacher outside hospital: “These kids and their teacher loved each other”

A Wisconsin teacher received an amazing surprise from the students she used to teach.

Even if she couldn’t return to the classroom, several generations of students who knew her came to sing for her.

What are the details?

Carol Mack is a teacher at Christ Lutheran School in Big Bend, Wisconsin. She taught 1st and 2nd-grade students, according to Sunnyskyz.

For 45 years she has dived into this profession with passion and has touched the lives of many generations of students. Her battle went on as she continued to give her classes while fighting against cancer. However, now the disease has advanced, and Carol needs hospice care and can’t resume her work in the classroom, as the outlet reveals.

Before she moved to the hospice, Carol’s fellow teachers and friends planned a surprise that couldn’t fail to make her happy. They wanted to reunite Carol with her students one more time.

And their call didn’t go unanswered. Dozens of students took up the kind initiative and rounded up on November 3 outside Aurora St. Luke's.

Carol greeted them all. There were current and former students. There were also some of their parents, whom she had taught as well. They all remembered her classes fondly, and they united to sing worship songs to her.

"It was overwhelming and very special. I hope people see how much these kids and their teacher loved each other and how our school community came together," Carol said after the emotional meeting.

The care team at Aurora St. Luke's were all on board with this wonderful idea, and they said they felt special being part of this unique moment.