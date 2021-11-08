Alabama lifeguards carry 95-year-old woman to the beach: “All the pay we need is watching her smile”

A group of lifeguards from Alabama are being praised after doing their best to make sure a 95-year-old woman would have a wonderful vacation.

They carried her to her beach chair every day for a week.

What are the details?

Kimberly Waterbury was on vacation with her mother Dottie Schneider, 95, from Indiana. They had traveled together for a 7-day vacation at Orange Beach in Alabama, according to Sunnyskyz.

Dottie has to use a wheelchair, and she is not able to walk in the sand. At the beginning of their vacation, her family was trying very hard to get her from the condo where they were staying to the beach chairs.

In the middle of their struggle, Shane Martin, the lifeguard on duty, stepped in to help. He came by with an all-terrain vehicle and then asked the family if they needed assistance. After that, Shane helped Dottie get into the vehicle.

The lifeguard drove her close to her family’s lounge chairs, right where an umbrella was waiting.

Shane carried her the rest of the way. He placed Dottie gently on her chair and checked that she was comfortable and smiling.

And that was only the beginning. Every day, for the next week, different Orange Beach lifeguards met Dottie and her daughter. They helped her down the stairs and then transported Dottie to the beach chairs.

At the end of each day, they also escorted Dottie back to her family’s condo.

"We are forever indebted to the guys with Orange Beach Surf Rescue. They made my mother feel special. She was not made to feel like she was a burden on anybody," Waterbury shared with AL.com.

Even though she tried to tip the lifeguards several times, Waterbury said that they politely turned the money down each time.

"All the pay we need is watching her smile," was their answer to her offers.

Indeed, what could be more precious than seeing someone smile and feel their gratitude?