New Jersey bagel shop owner shaves head to support customer: “She’s not alone, people are still kind”

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0FhG_0cpdQPWU00
Pexels

A man who owns a bagel shop in New Jersey decided that a sudden change in looks was the best way to let one of his customers know that he supports her.

The man shaved his head to prove to his regular customer that she’s not alone.

What are the details?

Megan Ragucci was diagnosed with Alopecia Universalis, which is an autoimmune disease that causes complete body hair loss, as reported by Sunnyskyz. This happened when she was in the first grade.

Megan and her mother often buy bagels in Wyckoff. They are regular customers at Sunrise Bagels. At the beginning of the month, the owner of the bagel shop, Sam Aggarwal, talked to Jenn Ragucci, the little girl’s mother.

He had a wonderful idea to show Megan that she was special. He told her mother he wanted to shave his head so he could match Megan and prove to her that there’s no need to feel uncomfortable or left out.

"He did this solely because he feels the world needs more kindness and he doesn't want Meg to feel alone," the girl’s mother revealed.

And so, it happened. Sam and his wife met Megan and her mother and off they went to the local hair salon. Once they got there, a friend shaved Sam’s head.

"Sam and his wife did this purely out of kindness. They didn't want any attention or anything out of it, just a smile from Meg was enough. This couple is a beautiful couple with the most genuine hearts."

Jenn admitted that life can get hard at times for Meg. That’s why this gesture means so much. The support shown will inspire the little girl with confidence, and hopefully, there will be more positivity and less unusual reactions.

"She can't go anywhere without someone staring or asking if she's sick. She has unfortunately experienced some of the world's unkindness, so when someone goes above and beyond to show her she's not alone, people are still kind… it just means the world to our family!" her mother concluded.

