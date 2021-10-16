Tread gently when your partner is upset

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5tvQ_0cSQayVR00
Pexels

When you see your partner is upset, your first impulse might be to cheer them up or find ways to help them feel better.

Unfortunately, things can get complicated once they start denying anything is wrong and refuse all communication. You can’t force them to open up about it. You will have to wait until they’re ready.

Navigating around the no-words challenge can be tricky but checking all the signs that give away the reasons you will get closer to fixing things.

These are the signs that show your partner is upset:

Talking feels like wrestling

It’s painful to go from bubbly talks to barely being able to say something to your partner for 5 minutes.

If text messages, phone calls, or in-person talks feel like an effort that could be because your partner feels upset about something.

Routine is replacing affection

If your partner did comforting things for you like making coffee or tea or sharing a tasty pizza and their behavior suddenly changes without warning, annoyance may be in the cards.

Everything they say is double-edged

When your partner is upset with you, innuendos may become the new currency. If they say things like “Did you do anything wrong?” every time you ask them why they’re changed you may assume they’re blaming you for something.

Bonding time is gone

When was the last time you hugged your partner, watched a movie together, or just went for a walk in the park? Intimacy defines a relationship and shutting plans down or canceling them with doubtful excuses points out clearly that your loved one is upset.

How to react when your partner is upset?

It’s very hard not to take it personally, even when they’re actually annoyed by something else. And it’s also tempting to behave the same way and turn to passive-aggressive actions just to show that you matter too.

However, that won’t do you any favors. You will only make the situation worse.

Here is how to curate your conversations and encourage your partner to say more:

Tell them how you feel, gently

Don’t badger them by asking what’s wrong every 10 minutes. You should, instead, take the time to prepare for a talk. Let your partner know why it matters to discuss what’s going on and make sure it doesn’t sound like a confrontation.

Active listening, reflection first

While you talk to your partner about the issue at stake ask questions when you don’t know if you both feel the same way. A hug or words of encouragement may be needed, particularly if a sensitive topic is being addressed.

In some cases, just letting them know you support them while they handle the pain will be a safe move.

Don’t argue about minor issues

Petty quarrels over trivial things will stress you out and won’t bring anything positive in your relationship. Try to save the time you would spend on such disputes and focus on building connections, letting go of grudges, and putting happiness on top of your to-do list.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
31938 followers

More from Amy Christie

Nevada State

Nevada cities to steer clear of

Once you set foot in the risky areas of Nevada, you’ll need more than luck to keep you safe. A miracle is what’s called for. It’s about rampant violence and property crimes. The Silver State has its share of dodgy places, so if you’re planning to visit soon take into account which places you need to steer clear of.

Read full story
Georgia State

5 cities to stay away from in Georgia

While Georgia is widely known as the finest state in the south, friendly people, beautiful sights, and amazing food can be overshadowed by crime if you happen to visit one of its unsafe cities.

Read full story
200 comments
Seattle, WA

Avoid these 4 unsafe places in Seattle

Seattle’s rainy reputation is only preceded by its crime rate. While the Emerald City may be a haven for nature lovers and foodies, it pays to be watchful and avoid unsafe places where you risk losing money, valuable items, or even get attacked.

Read full story
109 comments
Houston, TX

5 unsafe places to avoid in Houston

Houston has plenty of attractions to get you excited, not to mention the city vibes and the great food, but it all comes tempered by crimes. If you’re planning to move here or just to visit it’s essential to be aware of the sketchy areas so you don’t end up losing your valuables or even your life.

Read full story
154 comments
Indiana State

Indiana cavers see movement in 30-foot pit: “Dog trapped for weeks”

A group of cavers exploring Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve in Harrison County, Indiana, saved a dog who spent about two weeks trapped inside one of the caves. The cavers stopped when they suddenly spotted movement in a pit. When they looked down their eyes met a thin black-and-white dog looking straight at them from the bottom of the 30-foot drop.

Read full story
19 comments
Queens, NY

6 things you need to know about planting your roots in Queens

Do you feel ready to call Queens home? If you're thinking about moving to New York City's largest borough you do need to check out a few things first to make sure that you have the right expectations and are ready to start a successful living here.

Read full story

Lies can tear you apart, push back with love

You know how it feels when you talk to someone, and your gut feeling is telling you that what you hear is not the truth or at least not the whole truth? When that comes from your partner, things can get complicated. Knowing how to react to this type of behavior lessens feelings of hurt, emotional distress and will help you find your path and take decisions based on the arguments that matter to you.

Read full story
2 comments

Indulging in self-care brings comfort and a new take on life

How would your loved ones take it if you started treating them the way you treat yourself? Would they be pleased or get angry and sad? If you’re pondering how much of yourself you give away, know that there are some things you should always reserve for yourself. No matter how old you are if, or if you’re single, married, or engaged.

Read full story
1 comments

Inner dialogue empowers you to discover happiness

If you often realize you’ve been talking to yourself for a few minutes, you’re not alone. Talking to yourself out loud is a common habit with plenty of benefits. It’s a kind of self-talk with positive effects such as increased motivation, added energy, calm reasoning, and effective planning.

Read full story

Step away from uncertainty, let aspirations reshape your life

Sometimes people have a clear idea of what they want to achieve. They let dreams and goals guide them and pursue many paths until they find happiness. But some people are not sure what they want.

Read full story

Roads to avoid in New Mexico

Whether you’re headed for the hot air balloon festival or going to visit the oldest dwellings in North America, New Mexico always offers you plenty of reasons to drop by. Several million visitors are amazed by its unique cultural heritage every year.

Read full story
8 comments
Alaska State

Roads to watch out for in Alaska

Driving to any place can get risky sometimes, but some Alaska roads warrant added caution. While the state is home to amazing natural beauty, getting to it is not always the easiest thing. By learning which roads are dangerous, you will avoid stress, injuries, and significant delays.

Read full story

Tricky intersections in Pueblo

Drivers who often use them think they’re scary, congested, and very confusing. In fact, most motorists would go out of their way to avoid them, even if that means a slight delay. Slowing down and avoiding a disparity with the fastest drivers is key to preventing serious accidents.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin first date: Things not to say

People in Wisconsin are some of the kindest you will ever meet, but there are things they won’t stand for on a first date. You’re lucky to go out with someone raised in the “Midwest nice” culture, so watch your words, and you might just live the love story you’ve always dreamed of.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Ways Philadelphians spot rookies in the city

So, you’ve made Philadelphia your home and you want to blend in? Locals will certainly be glad to have you, but don’t expect them not to know instantly that you’re still a rookie Philadelphian.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte food adventures: What to eat before you die

Life is all about flavors, and when you have so many unforgettable tasty options like Charlotte offers, it’s easy to get it all mixed up. From old-school recipes to elegant eats and street food, you can enjoy every dish to your heart’s content.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Dandelions to snowballs: Strangest laws in Colorado

People from Colorado have never been scared of thinking outside the box. This was the first state to make a license plate and also the only one that turned down an offer to host the Olympics.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

4 Las Vegas unsafe places to avoid

Las Vegas is on many people’s bucket lists for an amazing experience of urban lifestyle. Unfortunately, entertainment and fun come packed with crime-ridden neighborhoods. It’s essential to know which areas to avoid so you can explore the attractions without becoming the next target for thieves and gangs.

Read full story
116 comments
Michigan State

5 unsafe Michigan cities to avoid

The Wolverine State has a wide array of natural and urban attractions, coupled with awesome cars and guiding you back to the simple pleasures in life. Unfortunately, disturbing crime numbers are very high for some cities, so it’s essential to know where it’s ok to explore and where you should tread carefully.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy