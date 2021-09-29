Inner dialogue empowers you to discover happiness

If you often realize you’ve been talking to yourself for a few minutes, you’re not alone. Talking to yourself out loud is a common habit with plenty of benefits. It’s a kind of self-talk with positive effects such as increased motivation, added energy, calm reasoning, and effective planning.

Why do people talk to themselves?

This habit starts in childhood, and it’s a part of learning social speech. As they grow up, kids will still do it, but it will be brief, usually done privately where other people can’t overhear.

And even though it becomes less obvious, this habit never goes away completely. There are also differences in the way it’s done. Some people talk to themselves aloud, while others don’t need to articulate the words and simply go over them silently.

Here are the circumstances that encourage more self-talk:

Social isolation

People who spend more time on their own and don’t get much chance to interact with others are more likely to talk to themselves. When there is seldom any conversation with another person, it’s only natural to turn to yourself to debate any issues, get rid of doubts, or decide what you need to do from now on.

Being an only child

In this case, it means that there was not so much interaction and playing at home while growing up. And that lingers with adults. Those who were brought up without siblings will have a tendency to talk to themselves a lot more often, but it will always be covert.

Stressful events

For example, if you’re about to give a public speech, and you’re feeling nervous, self-talk will release the pent-up tension and give you the relaxation you need to do well. In this case, talking to yourself will prevent any cognitive disruption, and it will help you prepare.

