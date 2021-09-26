4 unsafe cities to avoid in California

From the most diverse views to grand waterfalls, the Sailing Stones, and fast food everywhere, California has a lot to offer.

The amazing vibes come tempered by the crime rate and it’s essential to know which cities you should steer clear of or be very watchful if you do decide to visit.

Here are 4 cities you should avoid in California:

1. San Bernardino

This city is known for its high murder rate and property crime is not far behind. Thefts, burglaries, and car break-ins happen frequently here. Drug dealings are also rampant in the area.

Walking or riding a bike should be relatively safe in the daylight, but make sure to retire to your hotel after sunset. Avoid being seen with stacks of cash and only use credit or debit cards to avoid any attacks.

2. Oakland

Its crime rate is four times higher than the rest of the country and violence is widespread everywhere. It also has a bad reputation for rapes, with over 100 incidents reported here. Gang activities and thefts are going on and the rate of homelessness is quite high.

Walks and bike rides should be safe in the daytime but be careful not to be accosted by a group of homeless people. Women are not advised to go out alone after dark. You will be fine while using public transportation, but as soon as you get off watch out for pickpockets. They do their daily rounds in all bus stations.

3. Stockton

It’s a very racially diverse city but that comes packed with a high crime rate. Violent crimes are 270% higher than in the rest of the country and property crimes are also very frequent.

You need to watch your steps around here because there’s always the chance to meet gangsters or some stray bullets. Walking or exploring should be done cautiously regardless of the time of day, preferably in groups.

While strolling should be relatively safe in the daylight, thefts around bus stations are common, so steer away from them. The gated communities are the ideal places to be around here, along with Brookside, and Quail Lakes. The Southside regions and Hammer Lane areas should be off your visiting list.

4. Vallejo

This city had plenty of gang activities and drug trafficking. It’s known as the first drug-ridden city in the Bay Area, and many think it should also be the murder capital of the whole state.

Drive-bys, attacks, aggravated assaults, robberies, and muggings happen several times a day here. The sketchiest areas are where 80 & 780 meets, and the Discovery Kingdom. If you plan to explore this place only do so in the daytime and away from Magazine St, 5th, and 6th St and Lemon St.

Source/ attribution: https://usaestaonline.com/most-dangerous-city-in-california