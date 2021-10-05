5 unsafe places to avoid in Houston

Houston has plenty of attractions to get you excited, not to mention the city vibes and the great food, but it all comes tempered by crimes. If you’re planning to move here or just to visit it’s essential to be aware of the sketchy areas so you don’t end up losing your valuables or even your life.

Here are the places you need to stay away from in Houston:

1. Far North

This area has a crime rate 95% higher than the rest of the country. And violence is up by 250% compared to the national average. If you decide to pay a visit to this place, make sure you don’t stay long and only walk or use a bike in the daytime.

Assaults and robberies happen frequently and simply flashing some cash could land you in dangerous situations. Be watchful and always aware of your surroundings. This area is not a good choice for women traveling alone.

2. North Houston

It’s an unincorporated community, with crime rates standing 60% higher than in the rest of the country. Assaults, robberies, car break-ins, and rapes have been reported.

If you decide to visit or stay here, make sure to always lock your door, set your car alarm, avoid any noticeable jewelry, and don’t go out alone at night.

3. Medical

Thefts, attacks, and burglaries are rampant here, with the crime rate standing 110% higher than the whole country. You can try walking or riding a bike in the daytime, but at night you should retire to your hotel and make sure windows are closed and your car alarm set up.

4. East End

It sits on the eastern edge of Downtown to the port of Houston and has a crime rate 55% higher than the rest of the country. Aggravated assaults and thefts are often reported, and you will need to keep an eye on your purse and wallet.

As long as you’re alert to your surroundings, walking and biking will be relatively safe during the day.

5. Bellaire

Violence in this neighborhood stands 95% higher than the national average. Many people fall victim to assaults, thefts, or property crimes. It pays to be careful, only use credit or debit cards, and stay inside after the sun goes down.

