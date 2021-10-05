Avoid these 4 unsafe places in Seattle

Seattle’s rainy reputation is only preceded by its crime rate. While the Emerald City may be a haven for nature lovers and foodies, it pays to be watchful and avoid unsafe places where you risk losing money, valuable items, or even get attacked.

Here are the 4 areas you should stay away from in Seattle:

1. South Park

This neighborhood is praised for its diversity, but the burden that comes with it is nonstop crime. Thefts, vandalism, gang activities, and rapes are reported frequently in this area.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

There are only two bus services that serve this neighborhood, and the commute is a risky one. Mugging happens often and pickpockets do several daily rounds to get as many purses or wallets as they can. Keep them strapped tight and don’t get distracted by the view. The crime rate in South Park is 98% higher than in the rest of the country.

2. High Point

This place has a rough reputation due to the many low-income areas.

While police patrols dotted everywhere will make it walkable during the day, it’s recommended to stay inside after the sun goes down. The crime rate here is 80% higher than in the whole country and women are advised to always travel in groups when they visit the place.

Assaults and robberies happen at least once a week and public transportation is riddled with muggings and pickpockets out to grab all valuables.

3. White Center

Aggravated assaults happen at bus stops here, so avoiding public transportation might be a good idea. There are also gun issues, murders, and attacks, particularly outside the Taradise Cafe on 16th. The walkability is acceptable in the daytime, but you should avoid being outside after dark.

4. North Delridge

No vibrant reputation for this neighborhood and not even a good one at all. The crime rate here is 110% higher than the national average even though police patrols can be seen frequently.

Thefts, burglaries, and vandalism turn this neighborhood into a less-than-ideal stop for tourists. Street corners get sketchy at night and women are advised to walk in groups even in the daytime.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.