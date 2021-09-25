4 unsafe areas to avoid in Miami

Miami culture is colorful and vibrant, with amazing beaches and cozy winters. Unfortunately, not all is well in the popular vacation city and it’s essential to know what places you should steer clear of.

Gang activities, drugs, and crimes could be lurking around the corner if you don’t pay attention to your surroundings. Exploring the sunny city while keeping your valuables and avoiding injuries is a top priority for travelers who come here.

Here are the Miami neighborhoods you should avoid:

1. Model City

Also known as Liberty City, this neighborhood is one of the most crime-ridden places in Miami. It houses poor parts of the population, very often classified as the ghetto. Drug trafficking and assaults are often reported here. There are also plenty of burglaries, robberies, and drive-bys.

Despite increased police presence, this place has kept a steady growth of violent activities. Walking and biking should be undertaken only in the daytime. Women traveling alone should avoid being outside in the evening or at night.

2. Downtown

Crimes are on a rampage in Downtown Miami. Attacks and property crime are going higher all the time and holding on to valuables will prove to be a challenge while you’re here.

The best time to go around the neighborhood and explore the culture is during the day. Avoid walking outside at night because gangs will gather on street corners and turn dangerous. Women traveling alone should only go out in company after dark or retire to their hotel.

You need to keep a good hold on your purse because you will meet several homeless people asking for money.

3. Little Haiti

Also known as Lemon City, this neighborhood started out as a community made of Haitian immigrants and Caribbean residents.

While the Haitian food and culture will certainly win you over, don’t forget crime risks. Many visitors see this place as a ghetto since violent crimes happen very often. Thefts are also common, and the total crime rate is 200% greater than the whole country.

If you’re not a local, only go around this place during the day, on a bike or walking. Night hours are the time for sketchy encounters, and you should avoid being outside.

4. Overtown

This is a black historical neighborhood where crime is rampant despite active police patrols. Drug activity and murders happen often, and the crime rate is 150% higher than in the rest of the country. Walking or biking are not good choices for nighttime in Overtown. Daytime is safer for exploring, but women traveling alone should be cautious at all hours.

Source/ attribution: https://usaestaonline.com/how-safe-is-miami