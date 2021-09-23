4 cities to stay away from in Ohio

Ohio is the birthplace of seven presidents of the U.S., it has an amazing landscape, unique towns, and a reputation for the love of music. Unfortunately, Ohio is far from the perfect state, and you do need to watch out for a few cities if you want to keep your belongings and prevent any injuries.

Here are the 4 cities you should avoid in Ohio:

1. Moraine

This small city has a crime rate 300% higher than the national average. And the worst thing is that theft and assault incidents are on a spike and keep growing in numbers daily.

You can indulge in biking or walking activities as long as you’re careful not to expose valuable objects that will draw thieves. Women traveling alone shouldn’t be out at night. Public rides and Uber rides are relatively safe.

2. Cleveland

It has a radical crime rate and it’s been classified as one of the worst cities in Ohio. The city is good for walking or biking in the daytime. Make sure to avoid East Cleveland at any hour of the day or night. East of Scoval and 55th is another place to steer clear of.

A large number of attacks also happen in Midtown despite the visible police presence. Don’t carry cash loosely and keep an eye out for the homeless people. Women traveling alone need to exercise extra caution.

3. Cincinnati

Known for Oktoberfest and as the birthplace of nobles, Cincinnati also comes with a higher crime rate. Rapes and assaults happen frequently, almost twice as often compared to the rest of the country.

While there are plenty of amazing views, don’t go out exploring the sights late in the day. Stay inside in the evening and at night. Walks and biking are relatively safe in the daytime. Petty theft is also commonly reported, so be alert in bus stations and while you’re using public transportation.

4. Whitehall

This city is in third place in the state for murders and this makes it one of the most dangerous places to be in. The crime rate is 600% higher than the whole country despite seeing police almost everywhere.

Walks are safe most of the time but don’t get distracted by sights and keep all valuables hidden. Retire at your hotel for the night, preferably in the early evening. Pickpockets are all around, so it’s better to avoid cash and use credit or debit cards.

