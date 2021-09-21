Funeral truck sports “don’t get vaccinated” slogan to convince people to take the shots

Everyone walking close to North Carolina's Bank of America Stadium on Sunday was met by an unusual sight. A funeral home truck was going around with the words "don't get vaccinated" shown clearly.

Several social media users posted the shocking incident with what appears to be a large truck bearing a disturbing advertisement for the Wilmore Funeral Home.

What are the details?

The truck that shocked many people had a listed website on it. And that website will greet you with the following message, "Get vaccinated now. If not, see you soon."

The only link you can click on leads you to StarMed Healthcare, an urgent-care center in Charlotte, North Carolina, where people can get their COVID-19 vaccination shots.

The spooky initiative turned out to be an advertising campaign created by an ad agency in Charlotte to drive up vaccination rates in the whole state. The Wilmore Funeral Home is invented, no such place exists, according to Insider.

David Oakley, the agency's president, said he was trying to convince more people to get vaccinated.

He added that almost everyone employed by his ad agency took their shots at StarMed. To kick off this project the agency bought a mobile billboard from Crenshaw Visions, a digital-outdoor advertising company.

"A lot of pro-vaccine advertising is very straightforward. We thought, 'Is there a way to turn it around and do it from a different perspective?'" Oakley said for Newsweek.

"If this saves one person's life by getting vaccinated, I'm 100% for it," Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed Healthcare's chief medical officer, said, pointing out that StarMed did not pay for any part of the marketing initiative.

"We know that 99% of people who are ending up in the hospital and dying are unvaccinated. If that statistic does not scare people, I'm not sure what does. Perhaps a dark humor aspect such as this one does catch someone's attention,” he added.

