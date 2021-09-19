Influencer couple asked to pay $40,000 ransom after hacker takes over account

Instagram influencer couple Al and Jen Ferguson revealed they were targeted and attacked online by a hacker. They were told they had to pay over $1.3 for each follower they had if they wanted their Instagram account back.

What are the details?

Al and Jen Ferguson shared how their joint Instagram account was targeted and taken over on August 29. The hacker behind the offensive action call themselves “The King” and they told the Fergusons that they must pay over $1.3 for each follower they had if they wanted their account back, according to The Mirror.

The couple who lives in Kent, UK, had more than 30,000 followers on their account, so the ransom would end up costing them more than $40,000.

The hacker started deleting their photos and modified the account’s bio saying, “This Instagram account is held to be sold back to its owner,” while switching the profile photo to a scary image, according to Insider.

“We're devastated. All our emotions and memories from the last seven years were in that account. It means so much to us and nothing to the person who's hacked it. It's our photo album of our kids, and all those memories of how we were feeling at the time each picture was taken,” Al shared with the outlet right after the attack occurred.

Jen added that this attack made her feel like "someone has come in and stolen all our diaries."

“He's taken all the deepest moments of our parenthood. Potentially we will lose contact with people we've been supporting for seven years.”

The Fergusons decided not to pay the hacker and went ahead to set up a new account.

“Thank you for following our new account. We don't have the money to pay the ransom for our old account so here we are all brand new and shiny! Please share this new account and help everyone find us again,” their first post read.

On September 6, the couple’s original Instagram account seemed to return to normal and it included a video with screenshots of WhatsApp messages from the hacker. The caption mentioned the Fergusons had a contact at Facebook who helped them counter the online attack.

“We have managed to save and store our images and our captions. And whilst it may take time to get everything back up and working again, for now, we are just so incredibly grateful for you and your support since we have got our memories back,” the post says.

