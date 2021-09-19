Man stalks woman at Target for not wearing mask: “Bad person, bad American”

A man wearing a COVID-19 vaccine pin on his shirt harassed a woman while she was shopping at Target because she wasn’t wearing a face mask. The disturbing moments were caught on camera.

What are the details?

The man was seen stalking the woman at a Target store in Washington, according to The Blaze. He was wearing a mask but didn’t have any shopping cart or other products in his hands.

In the footage, the woman is heard asking him, “You’re vaccinated?” He replies that he got the shots and then she says, "Oh you are? Because I already have natural immunity."

The impression is that the harassing actions began before the start of the video because she says, "You're not going to follow me around in the store and point at me to people."

The man goes on to tell her that having a face mask on is a "state regulation."

"It's not a law,” the woman adds as she tries to walk away from him. Unfortunately, he keeps following her.

Another woman shopping in the same store tells the man to “leave her alone,” and moves her cart to separate them.

"You got your mask on; you're safe. I'm sure you're vaccinated too," the other woman mentions.

He shows his badge for the vaccine and then points at the woman he followed. At this point, it’s clear a crowd has formed, and several people tell him to leave the woman alone.

To that, he replies that they should all shame her for not wearing a face covering.

"It's all of our jobs as a community to come together and make sure that people are shamed when they put the rest of us at risk," the man says in the video that got over 3 million views on social media.

The woman he’s been harassing then goes to talk to a security officer at the store. She tells him, "He was following me; he won't leave me alone."

She walks to the register area, but the man keeps stalking her.

“You're making a bad decision. You're a bad American...you're a bad person for doing this," he tells her.

Another shopper intervenes and points out that getting the vaccine is a personal choice. The man keeps berating the woman, nonetheless. "You're putting the community at risk, you're a terrible person."

He then urges the security guard to take her out of the store due to her not wearing a mask.

The video ends when the security guard comes over to the man.

