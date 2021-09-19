Army officer resigns and gives up his pension to over vaccine mandate

A U.S. army officer has decided to resign from the service and forego his pension benefits as a protest against the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

What are the details?

Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague sent his letter of resignation on August 30 and his wife shared it on social media last week, according to The Blaze.

The man is a 19-year veteran in the U.S. armed services and the mandatory vaccine order is what set off his critical decision.

“First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment. It is impossible for this so-called 'vaccine' to have been studied adequately to determine the long-term effects,” Hague wrote in his letter.

The officer further vowed he would not be used as a “tool” to force those who wish to stay unvaccinated to take the COVID-19 shots.

“I would like nothing more than to continue in the Army to reach my 20 years of active federal service and retire with my pension. However, I instead will join those who have served before me in pledging my Life, my Fortune, and My Sacred Honor to continue resisting,” Hague added. He is currently stationed at Fort Bragg.

How did people react?

There were several online critics who pointed out that it didn’t make sense for Hague to resign over the COVID-19 vaccine when he had already accepted other vaccines required to be taken before serving in the armed forces.

However, his wife made it clear that her husband “felt the vaccine was being used as a tool to divide and segregate Americans.”

She has since confirmed that the letter was submitted on August 30 and that it was "sent up his chain of command."

