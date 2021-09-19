Florida couple creates “Door of Kindness” to spread joy and support in their community

A couple living in Orlando, Florida, found a special way to give back and strengthen ties of kindness and compassion in their community. They call it the “Door of Kindness” and it has truly brought hope and smiles to many people living in the area.

What are the details?

Jessa and Tim moved into their new apartment in August 2021. And they didn’t lose much time in trying to make a positive change for all their neighbors.

The couple set up a small table with blank post-its right outside their front door. On the table, pens can be found and there is also a note encouraging anyone passing by to write a supportive message, according to Sunnyskyz.

In a few hours, several notes started showing up on the tiny table. As days went by, people also got inspired to put words of encouragement on the couple’s door.

Jessa is convinced the "door of kindness" was brought up by the pens sitting on the table. She had used them while working as a waitress and each one has printed messages on them such as "you're valued", and "you're beautiful".

“It was a small way to let my customers know that they mattered to me. I might never know what they were going through that day, or maybe they would pass it on to someone else that needed it. This was just my way of saying you're perfect and you matter,” she shared with the outlet.

And the one-of-a-kind feedback certainly let her know that she was making a difference in the community.

“The hugs, even tears, that I received, let me know that these simple pens were affecting lives. Instead of walking out of the restaurant after signing their check, they would share their stories with me. And they knew they weren't alone,” Jessa said.

So, as soon as she realized people would be walking by her door every day, she thought of a way to make them smile and be more confident.

“People can take a pen and if they're so inclined leave a message of positivity. If someone's having a bad day, they can come read our door.”

More than 40 people from their apartment complex have taken the plunge so far. And a new message can pop up any time.

“We've had many residents stop and tell us how fabulous our door is or what a great idea it is, and many tell us they've left notes though no one will ever say which one is theirs,” Jessa added.

