House egging going on at Preston Vineyards Villages

It seems houses are getting egged more frequently in the past week. And the timing is a bit off too. Around midnight is the favorite hour to come by with eggs. Whether you think it’s a harmless prank or something that needs to be stopped, it’s certainly concerning to get wide awake when you hear suspicious noises. And there is a real risk of damage to property.

What are the details?

The egging happened recently in the Preston Vineyards Villages area.

“My upper windows were egged around 12:30 this morning,” the affected resident wrote.

They also got in touch with the authorities to report the scary incident and that’s how they learned that “other incidents like this have been reported.”

According to different neighbors living close by, this is happening frequently, and more houses got egged in the last two weeks than in a whole year. Maybe it’s because Halloween is getting closer?

On a serious note, residents believe this is concerning. Kids don’t usually think too much of it and they seldom realize that this prank can cause real damage. Not to mention that people get scared when this happens so late at night. They might be asleep and be jolted awake by the strange sounds, not knowing what’s going on.

One useful suggestion came from a resident living in the Lakes of Preston Vineyards Villages.

“My neighbor also got egged. Super concerning. I may have to reposition my security cameras.”

Indeed, getting video footage of the times when kids do that may work well to discourage them in the future.

The neighbor whose house was egged recently also said the authorities will be coming by the area and increase their presence generally. That could also serve as a further deterrent.

Is this going on in your neighborhood too? Were the houses damaged or people got scared? How do you think it should be handled, as a prank or a sign of worse to come?

